Magical Kenya Open Notebook - Day 4

Hit that hole-in-one at the 13th and drive away with a Mercedes

*****

After three rounds of golf at the Magical Kenya Open, some superb play indeed, we are yet to see a hole-in-one shot on the 13th. The Muthaiga Golf Club course hole 13 is a short par three one measuring 191 yards.

It has a water hazard and the green is surrounded by two bunkers. Tricky if you think about it. The first golfer to attain a hole-in-one shot will earn a brand new Mercedes Benz GLB 200 courtesy of DT Dobie.

Now that would be a fine machine to drive off the golf course. And, oh, a brand new GLB 200 model would cost you Sh8.4 million in Kenya.

Something for everyone making cut, and it’s juicy

*****

Thanks to the tournament purse of 1.75 million Euros (about Sh219 million), every golfer making the cut at the Magical Kenya Open will walk away with prize money of varying amount.

The winner will pocket a handsome Sh38 million, the runner up Sh24.1 million and third placed finisher Sh13.8 million, and on and on down the list to the 77th placed golfer who will have some Sh327,531.

Kenya’s best placed golfer Njoroge Kibugu was lying in position 38 after round three yesterday. That would earn him Sh1.47million, but he is an amateur, so no money for him.

That is a plane! Latest KQ Dreamliner up very close

*****

There is a well set air corridor for commercial flights. Most of the big aeroplanes can be viewed hundreds of metres up in the air as they hope across international borders. Imagine seeing this giant flying bird up close and personal.