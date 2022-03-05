Magical Kenya Open Notebook - Day 4

Njoroge Kibugu follows the progress of his tee off from first tee during Magical Kenya Open

Njoroge Kibugu follows the progress of his tee off from first tee during Magical Kenya Open at Muthaiga Golf Club in Nairobi on March 05, 2022.


Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

By  Nation Team

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • After three rounds of golf at the Magical Kenya Open, some superb play indeed, we are yet to see a hole-in-one shot on the 13th.
  • The Muthaiga Golf Club course hole 13 is a short par three one measuring 191 yards. 

Hit that hole-in-one at the 13th and drive away with a Mercedes

