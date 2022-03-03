Magical Kenya Open Notebook - Day 2

Rich entertainment menu served at public village

The public village at the Magical Kenya Open Golf Championship is not a new phenomenon. In the 2019 the public village at the event attracted over 10,000 revelers over four days.

This year, after a force leave due to Covid-19, fans will once more be able to buy tickets, head to Muthaiga Golf Club – watch the golfers at work, grab some food at the Village and enjoy the evening entertainment as provided by Johnnie Walker.

The list of top Kenyan musicians and DJs that will be providing entertainment at the event today include Kagwe Muigai and DJ Pinye, DJ Nijo while tomorrow, Sauti Sol and Kaligraph Jones alomng with DJ CNG, DJ Dream, DJ Grouchie will perform. Sunday’s line up includes Fena with G-Money. Entry into the Public Village is open to anyone with a valid Magical Kenya Open ticket.

European Tour players enjoy safari experience

On the side-lines of the tournament at Muthaiga, destination marketer Kenya Tourism Board have taken the opportunity to immerse the European Tour players and teams with a safari at the Nairobi National Park. Zander Lombard, a professional golfer from South Africa, termed conducive weather as a plus to Kenya as a golfing destination.

“The Beautiful weather, scenery, great nature, and beautiful landscape is what keep me coming to Kenya every year,” said Lombard after a two-hour game drive at the park. Dutch professional Daan Huizing added: “It’s always been nice coming to Kenya, the people are very kind, they always welcome us with open arms and the climate is also very good. We are very happy for the opportunity to visit the Nairobi National Park and get to see animals closely. It’s definitely on my bucket list to come back to Kenya without golf clubs but to just enjoy the country.”

DStv broadcasts action live from Muthaiga

This year’s Magical Kenya Open is being beamed live across sub-Saharan Africa, courtesy of DStv. Yesterday, DStv aired no less than five hours of the golf action live on the SuperSport Golf channel from 1pm making sure fans across the country catch a piece of their favourite action live from Muthaiga Golf Club.

According to MultiChoice Kenya managing director Nancy Matimu, SuperSport viewers on DStv can look forward to seeing all the action from the Open at the Muthaiga Golf Club.

Friday’s live broadcast will start at 1pm, Kenyan time, and run until 6pm on SuperSport Golf (Grandstand Premium).