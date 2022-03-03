Magical Kenya Open Notebook - Day 2

Sean Crocker of US

Sean Crocker of US takes a shot during the round one of the Dubai Desert Classic Golf Championship, at the Emirates Golf Club in Dubai on January 25, 2018. Crocker has pulled out of the 2022 Magical Kenya Open because of illness.


Photo credit: File | Giuseppe Cacace | AFP

By  Nation Team

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • This year, after a force leave due to Covid-19, fans will once more be able to buy tickets, head to Muthaiga Golf Club – watch the golfers at work, grab some food at the Village and enjoy the evening entertainment as provided by Johnnie Walker.

Rich entertainment menu served at public village

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.