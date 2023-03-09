Magical Kenya Open: Mutahi leads local charge after first round

Home professional Mutahi Kibugu led the pack among the local and regional players after firing three under par 68 at the close of the opening round of the 2023 Magical Kenya Open presented by Absa at the par 71 Muthaiga Golf Club course on Thursday.

Playing his first Magical Kenya Open for the first time as a professional, and starting on the back nine during the morning session, Mutahi said starting on the back nine gave him a good chance of making some birdies.

He fired his first birdie of the tournament on the par five10th, dropped shots on the 11th, 12th and 15th, but managed to recover at the 14th, 16th and 17th.

“I hit a four iron to the right at the 15th, didn’t get a good lie though, missed the par, while I had few bad shots particularly at the 11th and 12th but I was happy picking up two birdies at the front nine’s second and fourth,’’ said Mutahi.

He said he will keep it cool in the second round and try and make some more birdies.

“The greens were fine though I know they will be as fast as possible going into the last days,’’ added Mutahi.

Of the other Kenyans who also teed off in the morning, Greg Snow finished on level par 71, same with the senior pro Dismas Indiza and Zimbabwe’s Visitor Mapwanya.

Snow birdied the second, ninth and the 10th and finished with a birdie at the 18th for his level par 71, still with a good chance of making it to the money list if he can try and play three or four under par in the second round on Friday.

The 62 years old Indiza who is playing his 24th Open, had a good chance of finishing among the top ten if he did not drop five shots especially at the front nine where he bogeyed the fifth and sixth and seventh and eighth and one at the tough playing par four-15th.

He had picked up an early birdie at the second hole but dropped shots at the 11th, 12th and 13th, a hole which usually gives him trouble probably because of the strong wind where one has to be very sure of the club to use.

On the other hand, the Zimbabwean Mapwanya birdied the third and fourth, and the 10th and 18th with bogeys coming over the second, eighth and 11th and 16th.

Meanwhile, youngster Njoroge Kibugu who carried Kenya’s flag high in last year’s Open, was unlucky generally as he saw many putts for birdies lipping out particularly at the front nine where he dropped two shots at the second and sixth holes and a late bogey at the 16th with only two birdies coming at the 10th and 14th to finish on one over par 72 same with Thika Sports Club’s Simon Ngige and Zimbabwe’s Robson Chinhoi who came as a substitute to one of the two withdrawals Andrew Johnston of Scotland and Datch pro Daan Huizing.

Professional Golfers of Kenya leader John Wangai was next on 73 while Samuel Njoroge and Daniel Nduva finished on three over par 74 with Mike Kisia and leading amateur John Lejirmah further behind on 75 each.

Tough day it was however for Justus Madoya who was further down on 77 same with amateur Jay Sandhu. The two have a lot of work to do in the second round if they wish to remain in the tournament.

On the other hand, Uganda’s Ronald Rugumayo holed in one over the 201 yards par three-second hole on a solid eight iron.

Poor him, he would have walked away with the BMW X5 worth Sh24 million if he did at the 13th hole where the car is at stake. But despite the hole in one, Rugumayo was struggling in 146th place on six over par with three holes to go at the time of writing.

