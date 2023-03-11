Magical Kenya Open: Mutahi keeps momentum as final round beckons

Kenya’s only survivor in the 2023 Magical Kenya Open Mutahi Kibugu shot his back-to-back level par 71 to remain with three under par going into Sunday’s final round of the DP World Tour event at the par 71 Muthaiga Golf Club course.

And he would have easily returned five under par or better if he did not drop two shots at the front nine’s fourth and fifth holes and at the 17th.

On the other hand, he missed an inch for an eagle at his favourite hole-the par five-18th, to pick an easy birdie, his third for the day, having earlier birdied the sixth and the 12th.

"I feel good. I think I didn’t hit the ball great today but I managed to scramble the score, which I’m happy with at the end of the day. You would have seen another fist pump like yesterday. I was just unlucky. My putts didn’t drop today, hopefully they’ll drop tomorrow and we’ll see what we can do. It feels amazing. Dreams come true.

"The harder you work, eventually it will come out. You don’t know when the hard work will pay off, but eventually it does and it’s starting to show, which I’m very excited about. It means everything, when I’m down and out, making silly drops (the crowd) pick me back on my feet. A couple of people shouting my name, it lifts me up, keeps my head up and keeps me positive," said Mutahi.

Meanwhile among the big names who missed the cut this year at Muthaiga Golf Club besides the majority of the locals, included defending champion Ashun Wu of China who opened the campaign with a one under par 70 though he was let down by a two over par 73 thereafter, to miss by one shot.

He was joined in the list of those who headed home early by former Kenya Open champion Lorenzo Gagli of Italy, Hero Indian Open champion and tournament favourite Marcel Siem of Germany and one of the leading Indian professionals Shubhankar Sharma.

Save for a few who started off with under par scores, majority were on over pars in the opening round which shows that a good under par score in day one gives one a strong foundation.

Of the locals, veteran pro Dismas Indiza and Muthaiga’s own Greg Snow were expected to squeeze into the cut but the going became tough for them in the second round as they were unable to translate their level par start to a good finish.

Unlike last year where he picked up three under in each of the first two rounds, junior amateur Njoroge Kibugu started with one over 72 and closed with a similar score in the second round, to leave his big brother Mutahi Kibugu with the mantle this year.