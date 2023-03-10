Magical Kenya Open: Mutahi emulates brother Njoroge to make cut

It is Muthaiga-based Mutahi Kibugu to fly the Kenyan flag in the last two rounds of the 2023 Magical Kenya Open at the par 71 Muthaiga Golf Club course.

Mutahi put up a brave fight to eventually settle for a level par 71 which gave him a two rounds total of three under par 139 to remain the only Kenyan to make the cut in the Open, a DP World Tour event.

Last year, Mutahi’s younger brother, Njoroge, a junior amateur shot six under par in the first two rounds, to become the only Kenyan player to make the cut.

For the 22 years old Mutahi, who played in the Open for the first time in 2019 though as an amateur, it was probably one of the toughest round he has ever played in a major event.

Starting the day on three under par 68 carried from day one, the son of veteran amateur golfer Dan Kagwe, bogeyed the first hole, though he managed to recover two quick birdies at the third and fourth, dropped two more shots at the sixth and eighth but closed the nine with a birdie at the ninth to return to three under.

Kenya's Mutahi Kibugu celebrates after making the cut during the second round of the Magical Kenya Open at Muthaiga Golf Club in Nairobi on March 10, 2023. Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

He picked one more birdie at the difficult par four-15th only to double bogey the par three 16th though he rolled in a 30-footer birdie at the 18th to wind up the day on level par 71 and a two rounds total of three under par, to make his first cut in the open and become the only Kenyan to remain the tournament.

He tied for 36th place overall though now has chance for looking for the top 20 or better still the top 10 where Absa is rewarding any Kenyan player with Sh500,000 for a top 20 and Sh1 million for a top 10 finish.

“It feels amazing. Especially to hole that putt on the last, in front of my family, friends, and everyone. I’m still excited,’’ Mutahi said during a media interview and added:

“Now I’ve calmed down a bit. I had a bit of pressure on the last two holes, but I knew if I kept in my game I could probably get one birdie and I would be alright. I saw the cut was projected minus one, so I knew I was fine. I wasn’t going to make a bogey on the last there. (The birdie on 18) was amazing. I’ll be watching that for 50 years. That’s what dreams are.”

He said it was an amazing accomplishment by his family.

“That last putt, I remembered my small brother, and I was sure he wanted me to drain that putt for the crowd. It’s an amazing accomplishment, a year on and another Kibugu is in the weekend at the Kenya Open. I feel good. I’m just going to continue having fun, enjoy the weekend and keep dreaming.

"There are hundreds of people I want to thank. Some of my coaches since I was younger were all here just watching, shouting my first name, which is Wilburn. It was amazing to do that in front of all of them and I’m happy to make them proud.”

His brother Njoroge made three double-bogeys at the fourth, ninth and at the 10th where he hit his six-iron second shot to the water then missed a number of birdie putts, to eventually finish the day with a one over par 72 and a two rounds total of two over par 144.

On the other hand, another Muthaiga-based player Greg Snow, who started the day on level par, bogeyed a number of holes for two over par 73 and a two rounds total of 144, with senior player Dismas Indiza also on 73, finishing with two over par 144 to miss the one under par cut.