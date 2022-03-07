Magical Kenya Open: Key lessons learnt from Muthaiga play

Ashun Wu

President Uhuru Kenyatta (right) hands the title to Chinese Ashun Wu after he won the Magical Kenya Open on March 6, 2022 at the Muthaiga Golf Club.

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

By  Larry Ngala

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • As it is, the Safari Tour does appear to be enough training ground, unless it is upgraded to include a bigger purse and bigger fields. This in addition to other playing opportunities the local pros will be able to access.
  • There is hope, however, that youngsters like Njoroge Kibugu have emerged from the Open. And he is not the only one in the country capable of producing such results with good support.
  • Investing in the junior programme remains the shortest route to produce a local Kenya Open champion.

So finally, a winner from the Fast East registered his name in the roll of honour at the Magical Kenya Open at Muthaiga Golf Club on Sunday.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.