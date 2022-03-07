Magical Kenya Open: Key lessons learnt from Muthaiga play

So finally, a winner from the Fast East registered his name in the roll of honour at the Magical Kenya Open at Muthaiga Golf Club on Sunday.

The man with two shortest names, Ashun Wu, who was featuring for the first time in the 53-year-old Open, powered his way past favourites to register a 16-under-par 268 victory.

Wu had previously won three other DP world titles.

“Though it was very tough today, it’s a big celebration and I thank the many Chinese people who came as well as my family,” he said in his victory speech.

It was truly a big celebration back home where he is still being celebrated as the first Chinese national to win a European Tour title at home back in 2015.

Brave six-under-par 65

He was hardly noticed until he shot a third-round five-under-par 66, having qualified for the money list with rounds of 69 and 68.

He wound up with a brave six-under-par 65 which took him to the top with an impressive 16-under-par 268.

But while Wu was moving slowly to the top, another Asian player, Shubhankar Sharma of India, was taking a nosedive, eventually finishing out of the top 10 on eight-under-par 275 to tie in 13th place with, among others, one of the pre-tournament favourites Jorge Campillo of Spain.

Wu, one of the three Chinese professionals currently ranked in the DP World Tour series run and managed by the European Tour Limited, improved his ranked from 28 position to six on the Tour.

He will definitely be a man to watch on the rest of the Tour this season.

It was, however, a tough encounter for Kenyan professionals as not even a single one, unlike last year, was able to go past the first two rounds.

That did not come as a surprise though. The field, with added money, continues to be too strong.

Unlike the Challenge Tour where a number of local pros have made it to the money list before, the DP World Tour series is a different story. It’s the only Tour in the world which attracts players from every corner of the globe.

Thus the local pros will have to double their efforts, or better still find a formula that will help them take on the visiting pros effectively.

As it is, the Safari Tour does appear to be enough training ground, unless it is upgraded to include a bigger purse and bigger fields. This in addition to other playing opportunities the local pros will be able to access.

There is hope, however, that youngsters like Njoroge Kibugu have emerged from the Open. And he is not the only one in the country capable of producing such results with good support.

Investing in the junior programme remains the shortest route to produce a local Kenya Open champion.

Currently, the Junior Golf Foundation, and the two main bodies - the Kenya Golf Union and the Ladies Golf Union - have embarked on a serious junior golf development programme, thanks to the support of some of the country’s corporates such as Safaricom, NCBA Bank, Crown Paints, Prime Bank as well as the government.

And new ones such as Vision 2030 are emerging which gives hope for Kenya’s golf. Currently also, there is a lot of goodwill from the government through the Ministry of Sports.

It is, therefore, a matter of time before those efforts produce some good results, and Njoroge’s performance at the Open is an inspiration to the current crop of juniors.

Having gone through the first two rounds with an impressive performance of six under par, Njoroge will be a player to watch at next year’s Open. All he needs is to keep on improving his game preparation.

Admittedly, Njoroge said he has not paid more attention to his physical preparation. “I have not been putting extra attention on my gym work lately. But I will from now henceforth, will put a routine plan to make sure that I am at par with every aspect of my training programme,” he said.

He travels back to South Africa for more training under his British coach Paul Mackenzie.

He certainly has a great future ahead of him, and with the support he received from organisations like Vision 2030 along with President Uhuru Kenyatta, it will not come as a surprise if he performs even better in other international events.