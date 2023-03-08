Magical Kenya Open: Dutchman Besseling, Kenyan trio win Pro-Am

The team of Dutch professional Wil Besseling and amateurs Francis Wambua of Golf Park, and Vet Lab Sports Club’s Carl Wambasi and Judy Wanjiku returned an impressive 42 under par, to emerge the best in the Magical Kenya Open Pro-Am at the par 71 Muthaiga Golf Club course on Wednesday.

They led by three points from the afternoon team of pro Grant Forest of Scotland and his team of amateurs Mike Mutiga, Peter Karoki and Felista Mutinda who carded a total of 39 under par.

The team of South Africa’s Justin Harding and former Muthaiga Golf Club Chairman Ronald Meru, Bein Gaithuma, and Sam Kangau were third overall on 36 under par.

Four teams tied on 35 under par, and these included the morning group of professional Robert MacIntyre of Scotland who with the assistance of his amateur partners was able to put together a total of 35 under. His partners were Francis Muraya, Jonathan Mueke and former Royal Nairobi Golf Club Captain Bernard Kiraithe.

Also on 35 under par from the afternoon group was the team of Louis de Jagar and ABSA boss Yusuf Omari, Sam Kairu, and Chris Isabwa, and the teams of pro Daniel van Tonder, Kenya Golf Union chairman Njani Ndiritu, Hansil Vishal Tank and Philip Wahome, and the team of Aaron Cockerrill and amateurs Cephas Osoro, Lucy Njoroge and Ashley Awuor all of whom returned 35 under par.