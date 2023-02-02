Magical Kenya Ladies Open: Wafula confident of better fortunes

Vipingo-based female golfer Naomi Wafula is keen on improving her performance in this year's Magical Kenya Ladies Open as she has prepared well this time around.

Wafula, who was pleased with her compatriot Channelle Wangari’s performance in the opening round on Thursday, said playing in the tournament is a great experience for the Kenyan players.

Nation Sport reporter Larry Ngala caught up with her on the sidelines of Vipingo Ridge and this is what she had to say.

Q: How did you prepare for the Magical Kenya Ladies Open 2023?

A: Preparation for a tournament like the Magical Kenya Ladies Open is a combination of physical, mental, and technical preparation. I've been consistently training, focusing on my fitness to be ready for the demands of the tournament. On the technical side, I've been practicing and fine-tuning my swing, short game, and putting.

Finally, I've been working on my mental game, staying positive and focused. I have received immense support from Vipingo Ridge and U.COM throughout and that has been really helpful to me as I am able to fully focus on my game. I am also incredibly thankful for the support that I continue to receive from my trainers who have really helped me improve.

Q: Can you share your experience having participated in the tournament in the past two editions?

A: Participating in this tournament for a third time is amazing. I am honoured to be invited to play and excited to be a part of such a prestigious event once again. At the same time, I am aware of the high level of competition and the pressure to perform well. However, I learned a lot from my experience in the previous editions, and they were valuable stepping stones in my career. I was able to compete against some of the best golfers in the world and gain valuable experience that I will be able to apply to future tournaments starting with this year’s edition.

Q: How has your game changed since your last appearance in the tournament?

A: Since my last appearance in the tournament, I've made significant changes to my game. I've been working on improving specific areas of my swing, short game, and putting. I've also been incorporating new strategies and techniques to help me compete at a higher level. I've been focused on maintaining a positive mental attitude and staying calm under pressure, and I feel like these changes will help me bring a stronger performance to the tournament this year.

Q: What are your goals for the Magical Kenya Ladies Open 2023?

A: My goal is to play my best golf. I want to perform well and make a good showing for myself and for Kenya. I also hope to inspire other young golfers and show them what can be achieved with hard work and determination.

Q: What is your advice to aspiring golfers in Kenya?

A: My advice is to be persistent and never give up on their dreams. Golf is a challenging sport, and it takes a lot of hard work and dedication to succeed. I also recommend seeking out mentors and coaches who can help guide and support you along the way. Additionally, it's important to stay focused on your goals, stay positive, and believe in yourself.

Q: How do you see the future of golf in Kenya?