Magical Kenya Ladies Open TV audience hits 350 million mark

Action in the ongoing 2023 Magical Kenya Ladies Open at the PGA Baobab Course, Vipingo Ridge, is being broadcast live to over 350 million households worldwide from Thursday to Sunday.

A total of 23 TV stations will carry the live signal from Vipingo on Kenya’s coast to over 80 countries globally including USA, China, United Kingdom, Germany, UAE, South Africa, and Australia.

For the first time in the tournament’s history, DSTV will carry the live signal through its SuperSport channels: Golf, Variety, and Motorsport, across Africa, between 14:30 and 17:30 hours, on the first three days, with day four action live from 13:00 hours GMT +3.

The tournament will also be available on the Ladies European Tour YouTube Channel, to select territories.

Other TV Stations that will be beaming the tournament live include Sky Sport, Skysport.de, golf.de, Fox Sports, Golf Channel China, O2 TV Sport, Nelonen / Ruutu, Golf Channel France, Stod 2, Dubai Sports Channel, SPOTV, Movistar Golf, True Sports, Discovery+ and Golf Channel US.

Sky Sport will be live in Austria, Germany, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, and Ireland, reaching an estimated 50 million households, with Fox Sports serving Australia and the Dubai Sports Channel live in the Middle East and North Africa, to an estimated audience of 39 million households. The Scandinavia region will catch the Magical Kenya Ladies open through the Discovery+ platform.