Magical Kenya Ladies Open back at Vipingo

The Magical Kenya Ladies Open which is part of the Ladies European Tour (LET) is back in Kenya this year, the cancellation of the 2020 and 2021 events due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

This year’s event which is the season opener for 2022 series, will once again be staged at the Baobab Course, a European Professional Golfers (PGA) sanctioned course at Vipingo Ridge in Kilifi County from February 10 to 13.

Preparations for the event are in top gear as organizers U.COM Event and Vipingo Ridge prepare to host a spectacular tournament, the only women's professional golf competition in the East African region.

First held at the end of 2019, the tournament features golfers from many different nationalities who battle it out for the prestigious title. Speaking during the announcement of the event, Vipingo Ridge Chairman Alastair Cavenagh said that the government through the Sports, Arts and Development Fund in conjunction with the Ministry of Sports had once again generously stepped up to support the event through provision of the prize fund for the event.

“We are delighted to announce that the Magical Kenya Ladies Open will be taking place this year after a two-year absence. We can confidently say that we are all set and ready for this tournament and excited to see it return after a Covid-enforced two-year break. We look forward to welcoming the players, organizers, and spectators to experience the wonders that Vipingo Ridge has to offer,” said Cavenagh.

On his part, U.COM Managing Director Dirk Glittenberg said that a limited field of 96 players will be eligible to play the Magical Kenya Ladies Open 2022 with a prize money of €300,000 (approximately Sh38.8 million).

“The players really enjoy playing in Kenya and this is yet another great opportunity to promote Kenya as a golf destination to the world and also support Kenyan golf. The event will be produced for live TV coverage across four days with the world feed being distributed to 69 countries worldwide,” he said.

He added that in accordance with government regulations on the Covid-19 pandemic, the event shall be held in strict adherence to health and safety protocols.

“We are cognisant that times and circumstances have changed with the Covid-19 pandemic still rearing its head and have therefore ensured we have put in place adequate measures to protect the health of everyone who will be involved in the event. All government protocols with regards to the Covid-19 pandemic will be fully implemented throughout the tournament.”

Commenting on the tournament, Ladies European Tour CEO Alexandra Armas thanked the Kenyan government and sponsors for working to ensure the return of the tournament.

“The LET is delighted to kick off the 2022 season with the Magical Kenya Ladies Open. After a two-year absence due to the pandemic, we couldn’t be more excited to return to Vipingo Ridge, a superb venue, where we will enjoy the highest level of competition and get to know the new players on tour. I would like to take this opportunity to thank all of the partners and sponsors involved, especially the government authorities of Kenya, Vipingo Ridge, and the tournament Promoter, UCOM Event. This tournament will be an important and memorable start to the 2022 Race to Costa del Sol,” said Armas.