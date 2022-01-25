Madoya pulls level at the top with Ooko in Safari Tour

Justus Madoya

Justus Madoya chips his shot during the 022 Safari Tour Limuru leg at the par 72 Limuru Country Club course on January 25, 2022.

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

By  Larry Ngala

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • It was a fine outing for junior golfer Njoroge Kibugu, who made four birdies at the front nine against two bogeys and two birdies at the back nine, where he also dropped two shots to finish on two under par 70.
  • That saw him jump from 25th place to joint eighth with Dismas Indiza, Mohit Mediratta, his elder brother Mutahi Kibugu and Rizwan Charania.

Uganda Open champion Justus Madoya Tuesday joined Golf Park’s Erick Ooko at the top of the leader board going into Wednesday’s final round of the 2022 Safari Tour Limuru leg at the par 72 Limuru Country Club course

