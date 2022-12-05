Macharia wins Chairman's Prize at Thika

Handicap 22 Boniface Macharia overcame a strong challenge from a field of 179 golfers during the weekend, to claim the overall title in the 2022 Chairman’s prize golf tournament at Thika Sports Club.

Macharia started by posting 21 points in the opening nine before carding 20 at the back nine for an impressive 41 points, winning by one point from the men winner S.N. Njenga who posted 17 points and didn’t look like he had any chance of emerging the men winner.

However a brave 23 points at the back nine for 40 points lifted him to the podium to receive the men’s title. Handicap three David Matano took the gross title with 32 while finishing second in the men’s section was Joe Thiga with 37 points.

It was a great day for Winnie Mugo playing off handicap 16 as she combined 18 and 21 for 39 to claim the ladies title well ahead of E.Mocheche on 33. Leading the sponsors was Simon Mbote on 33 and in second place was Geoffrey Ngigi with 31 points.

Ben Mugambi playing off handicap eight led the friends of the chairman with a score of 37, two points better than Isaac Charagu. William Kamau was the top guest on 34, and taking the junior title was Brian Nyamu on 45 points, followed in second place by Stewart Katruma on 39.

The senior men were represented by D.N. Mukubwa with 34 points, while Ann Kariuki was the best among the senior ladies with 30 points. The event was sponsored by Ruiru based Dashui Water Drillers Limited and Davis and Shirtliff among many other sponsors.

At Vet Lab Sports Club, Ian Njoroge carded 40 points to claim the overall title in the Vice Chairman’s 2022 Putter (Muchau Githiaka) where Charles Maranga also on 40 points clinched the men’s title ahead of Keval Shah on 38 and third-placed Cleophas Bor who posted 37 points.

In the ladies section, Patricia Gichuru returned 39 points to claim the top prize ahead of Elizabeth Ng'ethe on 38, with Priscilla Karobia emerging the best senior lady on 38 points. Karan Raikundalia claimed the junior title on 35 points and leading the guests was David Ebau on 37 points.