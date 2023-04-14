Maara, Odongo share first round lead at Golf Park Open

Winston Churchill Cup champion Dennis Maara shot two over par 72 in the opening round of the 2023 Golf Park Open at the par 70 Golf Park course on Friday, to share the lead with Royal Nairobi’s Amos Odongo.

Maara from Limuru Country Club, bogeyed three holes at the front nine against one birdie, and despite starting the back nine with a bogey, and a late one at the 16th, two birdies at the 15th and 18th came very handy for his two over par.

Odongo on the other hand, made a total of five birdies two of them from the front nine. He however dropped three shots in each half, to deny himself a possible lead on his own. The two were just a shot better than Nyali Golf and Country Club’s Adel Balala and home player Sammy Mulama.

The long hitter Balala made bogeys at the fifth and seventh and parred the rest. He started the back nine well with an early birdie at the par three 11th but encountered a triple bogey at the par four 12th hole.

He then birdied the 14th and 18th for three over par 73 to tie for fourth place with Mulama who made only two birdies against five bogeys.

But what a day it was for Sigona’s youngster Ngondo Kimemia who, despite making three bogeys in the first nine, holed in one at the 170-yards par three-11th with a solid nine-iron, to spice up his 19th birthday despite having finished the round on eight over par 78.

A total of 71 players had teed off in this second edition of the Golf Park Open which is being sponsored by Kingdom Bank and played over 54 holes for the first time.

Joyce Wanjiru follows the progress of her shot from 18th tee during Kenya Ladies Golf Union (KLGU) Open at Vet Lab Sports Club on April 14, 2023. Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

Away at Vet Lab Sports Club, Kiambu’s Joyce Wanjiru shot five over par 77 to take a three shots lead from home player Mercy Nyanchama in the opening round of the Kenya Ladies Golf Union (KLGU) Open being sponsored by KCB Bank and where a field of 60 ladies are battling it out.