Maara carries one shot lead to Churchill Cup final round

National team Captain Dennis Maara posted one over par 73, his second for the day, to grab a one shot lead from Kenya Amateur Stroke Play Champion and 2022 Golfer Of The year John Lejirmah, going into Sunday’s third and final round of the 2023 Winston Churchill Cup golf tournament at the par 72 Thika Sports Club course.

Maara dropped four shots in the first five holes of the front nine in the afternoon but recovered a shot at the eighth. He made an early bogey in the closing nine (11th), but managed to redeem himself with three birdies at the 12th, 14th and 15th for 73 and a total of two over par 146.

During the morning round, Maara had also carded 73, a round that included two birdies and three bogeys.

On the other hand, Lejirmah who had set the pace in the morning by levelling the Thika course, found the going tough in the afternoon as he bogeyed five holes and managed only two birdies for three over par 75 and a two rounds total of 147, and still with a good chance of striking to the top of the leaderboard at the end of the third and final round.

Meanwhile, Tusker Malt Uganda Open Amateur Champion Andrew Ssekibejja shot one over par 73 in the second round for a total of 148.

During the second round, the Ugandan dropped a shot at the first hole, but made a quick recovery with two back-to-back birdies at the second and third holes. He dropped a shot at the sixth and later on at the 10th, 12 and 17th but managed to recover two shots at the 15th and 16th.

A total of 56 players made the second round cut, and will now chase the cash prizes in the Sh250,000 purse in which only the top 15 will qualify for the cash prize.

Those who made the cut included a junior golfer Elvis Muigwa from Kiambu who carded 76 and 73 to tie for fourth place with club-mate Steve Kiaro on 75 and 74.

Also making it to the last round was lady golfer Joyce Wanjiru who shot 159 to tie for 19th place.