M-Pesa pumps in Sh20m for Magical Kenya Ladies Golf Open

Amina Mohanmed, Esther Henseleit and Margaret Kenyatta during Magical Kenya Ladies Open launch

Sports Cabinet Secretary, Amina Mohammed (left), Germany’s Esther Henseleit, winner of the 2019 Magical Kenya Ladies Open and First Lady Margaret Kenyatta at Vipingo Ridge, Kilifi County during the launch of this year's edition on January 20, 2022.

Photo credit: Pool

By  Larry Ngala

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Among those scheduled to participate in the tournament is German lady professional Esther Henseleit, who is back to defend her Magical Kenya Ladies Open title and South African star Lee-Ann Pace.
  • Meanwhile, the Kenya team will comprise of four amateurs and one professional. The amateurs are Naomi Wafula, Mercy Nyamchama, Channelle Wangari and Faith Chemtai of Nandi Bears Club. 

Safaricom’s mobile money service, M-Pesa, Monday announced a Sh20 million sponsorship for the second edition of the Magical Kenya Ladies Golf Open.

