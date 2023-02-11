Lydia Obonyo takes over as Kenya Ladies Golf Union chair

Kenya Railway Golf Club’s Lydia Obonyo finally took charge of the Kenya Ladies Golf Union (KLGU) leadership following the Union’s Annual General Meeting (AGM) held at Vet Lab Sports Club on Friday.

Obonyo, who was nominated by Machakos Golf Club, takes over from Rosemary Olonde who will however remain in the council for the next one year.

Before taking over the mantle of the union which looks after the interests of lady golfers in the country, Obonyo had served for two years first as council member before she was elected as joint secretary a post she held for three years. She was elected Vice Chair of the union last year. She also served in the board of Junior Golf Foundation (JGF) in the 2017 and 2018.

Speaking after the AGM, Obonyo said: "We will continue with our programmes per the strategic plan which is to increase the number of lady golfers in the country, and continue with the training of our elite squad."

Obonyo, her vice Jane Nzibo of Muthaiga Golf Club and the Joint Secretaries Mukami Wangai(Vet Lab) and Rosemary Mkok (Muthaiga) were all elected unopposed.

New treasurer Rita Waruinge from Royal Nairobi Golf Club will take over over from Florence Kamau of Railway Golf Club.

Others elected unopposed were the Councillors Wanja Kimani(Royal), Louisa Gitau(Karen), Coast regional representative Terry Odoo (Nyali), Jane Koech (North West) and Frankie Gichuru (South East).