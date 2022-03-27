Jebichii wins Safaricom Nyanza tour in Kisumu

Nandi Bears Golf Club based Lydia Jebichii was crowned the winner of the fourth leg of the ongoing Safaricom Golf Tour series held at the par 70 Lake-Side Nyanza Golf Club in Kisumu on Saturday.

Playing off handicap 21, Jebichii fended off a strong challenge from G. Owino, B.V Patel and B. Patel, holing a birdie on the sixth, ninth and 18th holes, with pars on the rest of the holes, to emerge the tournament’s winner with an amazing 47 points.

“The course and particularly the greens were very good and that enabled me to play well today. I had the ball under control and struck it really nice after teeing off. Though I didn’t utilise a few chances at some holes, I am glad the performance was up to mark,” said Jebichii.

Saturday’s senior tournament drew 135 senior golfers from Kisumu and its environs including Western region golf clubs. The tournament also ran concurrently with the Safaricom Golf Outreach dubbed ‘Golf Mtaani’ held at Lolwe Grounds that gave over 200 young people an opportunity to learn basic skills about golf.

Jebichii joins former caddie Cyprian Bundi, the junior golfer Leo Gitonga and Zain Manji; the winners of the first, second and third legs of the ongoing Safaricom Golf Tour in Nanyuki, Limuru and Muthaiga Golf Clubs respectively.

Meanwhile, Josiah Omutoko scored 43 points to emerge winner of the men’s category. In the ladies category, Martha Okelo posted 37 points to claim the top spot, ahead of Selestine Lydia who also scored 37 points.

In the Longest Drive challenge, Dr.K. Mutai and Faith Chemutai were the stars in the men and ladies’ categories respectively. Meanwhile, Seth Oburu clinched the Safaricom Staff Prize after garnering 38 points ahead of Walter Ongondo who scored 26 points.

Over 50 junior golfers were expected to take part in Sunday’s junior tournament which was to be follwed by junior golf clinic at the facility.