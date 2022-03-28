Lubanga and team clinch 12th leg of Johnnie Walker series

The team of Dan Lubanga, Rozita D’souza, Mukami Wangai and Hassan Ileli produced an impressive combined total of 114 points to claim the overall title during the 12th leg of the Johnnie Walker Golf series at Limuru Country Club course at the weekend.

They won by three points from the team of Kamau Kuria, Timothy Njehia, Njeri Kiunjuri and Aaron Kinyanjui, who had carded a total of 111 points, two points better than the third-placed team of Robert Gachaga, Joseph Ikanyi, Simon Mwangi and Robert Njenga.

Meanwhile, handicap 34 Hassan Ileli was back to the podium to collect the prize for the men winner having scored an impressive of 43 points, which was two points better than second placed Steve Wanguru.

In the Ladies’ category, handicap 25 Beth Kariuki was the champion having scored 41 points, beating Dr Susan Koinange who scored 39 points to claim the second runner up spot.

In other results, Kuria Kamau and Mathu Ngang’a were the champions in the first and second nines having posted 25 and 23 points respectively.

In the Longest Drive challenge, John Kariuki and Mukami Wangai were the stars in the men and ladies categories, while Dr. Carey Wangari claimed the plaudits for the Nearest to the Pin challenge.

“KBL has been a proud supporter of sports. We understand that this is not just about the game, it is also about the passion and drives shown by players and we are always ready to support them as they grow their talent.

We are very proud to be a part of this tournament, which is sponsored by Johnnie Walker—a brand with a long tradition of supporting golfing talents around the world—and which we hope will help elevate Kenya's golfing talents to another level and inspire more young people to take up sports professionally," said KBL Marketing Manager for Spirits, Josephine Katambo

The Limuru event featured over 200 golfers who battled it out for the Series’ semi-finals qualifying spots.

The top three teams will join 33 other teams, which have qualified for the semi-finals, aiming to make it to the competition’s Grand Finale to be played at Karen Country Club in May.

Following the Limuru event, attention now turns to Muthaiga Golf Club this coming weekend for the next leg of the Series dubbed Road to Gleneagles.

At Kiambu Golf Club, handicap six Wanjiru Karume produced an impressive 38 points to claim the top division (A) title and clinch the Memorable Décor and Events golf tournament title at the weekend.

Wanjiru beat a field of 150 players in the event, where she combined 19 points in each nine, to win one point from Grace Githere, while finishing third on 36 was June Waweru.

In B division, Elizabeth Kabugi was in her best form as she posted 41 points to win ahead of Jillian Mwangi on 38 points, with Jane Kimani finishing third on 37.

Taking the gross title in the top division was former national ladies team player Joyce Wanjiru, who sot five over par 78 gross.

She won well ahead of Charity Njoroge (84) and Susan Kanyora on 85. Shining in the B division gross was Anne Ngumba, who carded 93 to win by five shots from Esther Ngure 98, who beat Suzanne Wanja on countback.

In the C division which was played in stableford points, Carol Maina posted 40 points to win ahead of Jackie Muthoni on 35 points.

Ruth Mbogo emerged the best lady golfer on 37, followed in second place by Patricia Odima on 35 points, as Beatrice Kamau finishing third on 34 points.

In the men’s section, captain Joseph Kinuthia fired 43 points to take the overall title ahead of Mike Nyangi (40) and John Mburu in third place with 38 points.

The nines went to Patrick Kamugi on 22 and Stanley Mbugua with 22 points. The gross title went to Muthaiga Open champion Michael Karanga with an impressive one over par 73 gross.

Jotham Arwa emerged the best guest 41 on points, while Dan Kamwaro and Patricia Odima won the longest and nearest to pin prize.

At Royal, Auma Odhiambo, playing off handicap 25, carded a total of 42 points to emerge as the overall winner of the Wanabima golf tournament sponsored by a host of Insurance companies.

Taking the men’s title was Salim Bwika with 41 points after beating Andrew Gathere and Edward Madete on countback.

Also posting 41 points was lady winner Mary Cox, who won ahead of Rosemary Kioni on 38, while Florence Riungu was third on 37.

The sponsors winner was Linus Kowiti on 34. He won ahead of Richard Marisin on 31, while finishing third was Erick Rugo on 30 points.

John Juma clinched the seniors prize after returning 36 points, while emerging the best guest was Nelly Njaga on 37 points.

The following are summarised weekend golf results;

At Railway; Popular 4- Ball Golf day; Men winner- Onyango Obiero 38 pts, Lady Winner- Rosemary Omanyo 40, Gross- William oturi 77, Guest Winner- Kennedy Wandera 34, sponsor winner- Wasala Willis 36, Men runner-up James Karuga 38, lady runner up- Florence kamau 34, sponsor winner- J.Makau 35 pts.

At Vet Lab; Jacob’s Cup 2022 sponsored by TRV Group of Companies;

Match play winner- Victor Oyango beat Jack Mureithi 2-up, Round 2 subsidiary winner- Jared Osoro 41 pts, Grace Wanjohi 41, Edgar Munene 41, Round one winner- Hellen Manyara 66 nett, Tajdin Thanawalla 68 nett.cb Dhruv Kavia 68, sponsor Guest winner- Bharat Gohil 26 pts.

At Nyali; February Mug and Ladies Medal; Men winner- William Kaguta 67 nett, Jimmy Kingori 70, Omar Lewa 70, (B) Anul Nager 69, C.K. SAgina 71 cb James Mureu (C) Saj Shah 63, Nilesh Patel 70, Tetsuo Hashiguchi 71, (D) Neil Dodhia 73 nett. Best gross- William Kaguta 72

Ladies medal(A) Mary Mariga 72, Florence Karimi 74, Provia Odhiambo 75. Category B: Harsimran Kaur 75 nett, Annemarie De- Jong 77 nett.

Joyce Kamau 77 nett,

At Ruiru AGM golf results; Men winner-Robert Karanja 46 pts,

Alex Machocho 42 pts. Lady winner- Salome Kamau 39 pts, Petty Kigwe 37 pts. Nines: D.G. Mwangi 23, Isaac Nguku 21. Div 2 winner- Philip Nguyai 40, Lady- Patriciah Ngahu 37, Guest- Edward Njoroge 38 pts.