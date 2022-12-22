Limuru youngster Dinkins wins Sigona Junior Open

Fresh from his victory at his home club Limuru, Asa Dinkins produced a fine aggregate of 223 gross to claim the overall title in the last event of the season in the Junior Golf Foundation Calendar, the Sigona Junior Open on Wednesday.

The 18-year-old Dinkins, who won the NCBA junior event at his home club last Friday, fired an impressive level par 72 for a 54-hole total of 223 gross, at the hilly Sigona Golf Club course, to again beat Kiambu’s Elvis Muigua by one shot.

Muigua carded 224 gross for the second place while overnight leader Krish Shah of Vet Lab eventually settled for third place on 225. That score however earned Shah the 16 to 18 Years title where Tanish Gudhka of Muthaiga was second, with Nakuru’s Chris Muraya taking the nett title on 222 nett.

Home player Ali Khimji fired a hole-in-one on at the par three 11th which saw finish the final round on one over par 73.

Meanwhile, in the girls 19-21 Years category, Faith Ontune of Golf park won with a gross score of 243 while Royal Nairobi’s Ashley Awuor was the net winner with a score of 224 nett.

In the girls' 16 to 18 category, Channelle Wangari of Vet lab and the country’s leading junior female golfer posted the best score among the girls of 238 gross to claim the title.

In the Boys' category, Kelvin Kiplenge of Nakuru Golf Club posted 207 to claim the Boys 16 to 18 nett title.

Muthaiga’s Junaid Manji continued to dominate in the 14 to 15 Boys' category, winning this time with a score of 240 gross.

The net title went to Kushgra Sharma of Vet Lab on 220 nett. The Boys 13 years and under title went to Kayden Wissanji on 255 gross, as Tsorav Soni emerged the net winner on 221. On the other hand, another Muthaiga player Audrey Gachora clinched the Girls title in the same category after posting 257 gross. Bianca Ngecu won the net title on 224 nett.

The tournament attracted 87 boys and girls from across the country who played the first two rounds.

The top 48 after two rounds made the cut to the final round on Wednesday. In addition to the awards, the participating juniors get a chance to get World Amateur Ranking (WAGR) points based on their performance.

Junior Golf Foundation (JGF) President Regina Gachora appreciated all the juniors and parents for participating in the event and laid bare JGF’s Vision of having some of the juniors participating in the 2028 Olympics.