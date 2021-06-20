Limuru's Maara wins Coronation trophy

Kiambu Golf Club's Michael Karanga

Sigona bowl champion Michael Karanga shows off his title at Sigona Golf Club on January 24, 2021. Kiambu Golf Club’s Karanga is among those drawn at Muthaiga where he will be seeking his third straight victory in the KAGC series. 

Photo credit: Larry Ngala | Nation Media Group

By  Larry Ngala

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The next event in the series will be the Limuru Open from July 9 to 11 at Limuru Country Club.
  • Speaking during the prize giving ceremony, KGU chairman Peter Kiguru congratulated the club for having organised the event well and thanked the sponsors who came along to support the event despite the fact that a number of corporates have gone through a tough time in the country because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Limuru Country Club’s Dennis Maara Sunday beat Kiambu Golf Club’s Michael Karanga by one shot  to claim the Coronation trophy at Nakuru Golf Club course. 

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.