Limuru's Maara wins Coronation trophy

Limuru Country Club’s Dennis Maara Sunday beat Kiambu Golf Club’s Michael Karanga by one shot to claim the Coronation trophy at Nakuru Golf Club course.

Playing off plus four handicap over the par 73 course, Maara fired an impressive three under par 70 in the final round of the 54-hole Kenya Golf Union sanctioned event and one of the Kenya Amateur Golf Championship (KAGC) series, which attracted a field of 102 players.

Before that, Maara had posted two under par 71 in the opening round and three over 76 in the second round to win the tournament with a two under par 217. In addition to the trophy and the take away prize, he also won 80 points towards the KAGC Order of Merit.

On the other hand, Kiambu player Karanga started by posting 74 and 71, though he could return level 73 gross in the third and closing round for a total of one under par 218.

Karanga, who earned 48 points, still leads in the KAGC series with a total of 221 points, with Coronation Cup champion Maara up to second place in the 19 events series with a total of 140 points.

Peter Rimui is in third place on 100 points, while Muthaiga Golf Club’s Bo Ciera, who missed the Nakuru event, stays in fourth place with 80 points.

Nakuru Golf Club captain Luther Kamau and Nanyuki Sports Club’s Peter Rimui tied for the third place with one over par total of 220 gross.

Kamau carded level par 73 in the third round where Rimui posted two over par 75. Kamau took the third prize after beating Rimui on countback.

Kamau and Rimui earned 28 points towards the Order of Merit where the overall winner of the series will qualify for play in the 2022 Magical Kenya Open.

Meanwhile, Mutai Kimeli emerged the overall winner in the Bendor Trophy (nett) with a score of 139 nett, one shot better than Benard Oketch, and Nandi Bears Club’s Elly Barno finishing third with nett 141 nett.

Taking the first round gross was John Kamais with a score of 75 gross, and the round two winner was Vet Lab Sports Club’s Ebill Omollo with an impressive score of 68, as Limuru’s Paul Muchangi took the third round gross in 73.

In the nett rounds, junior golfer Victor Maiyo clinched the first round honours with a score of 72 nett and the round two winner was Peter Rimui on nett 70, as the third round went to N. Karanja with 67 nett.

Though Ruiru Sports Club’s Ben Omondi failed to finish in the prize list, he had the honour of being mentioned by the captain after firing in one over the par four-14th hole. This year the Coronation event was sponsored by Keringet, Coca Cola and Franctional Warehouse.

The next event in the series will be the Limuru Open from July 9 to 11 at Limuru Country Club.