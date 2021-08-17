Leo Zurovac wins Limuru Junior Open

Vet Lab Sports Club’s Leo Zurovac completed a double in the Junior Golf Foundation series after clinching the Limuru Junior Open on Wednesday.

Zurovac, who two weeks ago won the Kenya Junior Stroke play championship at Muthaiga, shot a final round 71 for a 54-hole total of 223 gross in the world amateur ranking event at Limuru Country Club

The 17-year-old Zurovac, currently playing off plus three handicap, had carded 71 and 81 in the first round played on Tuesday. Taking the girls' title was handicap 12 Belinda Wanjiru, who posted a total of 270 gross made up of 93, 86 and 91.

The overall net title went to Nehemiah Dinkins with a score of 183 nett, while the girls' title went to Rohini Shah who scored 202 nett. In the 18 to 21 years category, Vet Lab junior Steve Orinda posted 227 gross made up of rounds of 79, 75 and 73. He won well ahead of Emmanuel Njugu of Muthaiga on 242, with Stephen Kihiu taking the net title on 187 nett.

The 15 to 17 years division winner was Lee Kimathi of Windsor with a score of 243, winning ahead of Mikael Kihara on 249 gross.

Njukia Kihara took the net title with a score of 210 nett. Muthaiga’s Junaid Manji once again emerged top in the 12 to 14 years category after posting 263 gross. In second place was Itimu Kiruti who posted 279 gross. The net winner in this category was Calvin Opati on net 216.

And finally in the 11 years and under category, Shashwat Harish produced gross 274 to win ahead of Andrew Githere on 299, while winning the net title was Chloe Cherono on 216 nett. A total of 47 players participated in the tournament. Action now shifts to the Thika Greens Golf Resort this coming Sunday.

Elsewhere, the pair of Walsh Irungu and Wayne Cook, playing off handicap 15 and 23, posted a total of 43 points to claim the top spot in the 2021 Windhoek International Pairs tournament at the par 72 Thika Sports Club course at the weekend.

The two won after beating the pair of Lt Gen Jackson Waweru and Charles Wachira on countback. The top five pairs qualified for the national finals where the top three pairs will represent Kenya in the world finals in Portugal later in the year.

Those qualified included the pair of Lucy Maina and Mukuria Kirumba, who carded 42 points, while finishing fourth with 41 points was the pair of E.Mutai and J.Rono, who beat the pair of Chris Mwenda and Gary Asige on countback.