Leo Zurovac wins Limuru Junior Open

Leo Zurovac

Vet Lab Sports Club’s Leo Zurovac poses with the title after winning the Kenya Junior Stroke Play golf championship at Muthaiga club on August 4, 2021.

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

By  Larry Ngala

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • And finally in the 11 years and under category, Shashwat Harish produced gross 274 to win ahead of Andrew Githere on 299, while winning the net title was Chloe Cherono on 216 nett.
  • A total of 47 players participated in the tournament. Action now shifts to the Thika Greens Golf Resort this coming Sunday.

Vet Lab Sports Club’s Leo Zurovac completed a double in the Junior Golf Foundation series after clinching the Limuru Junior Open on Wednesday.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.