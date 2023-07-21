Lejirmah and Rono tie at the top in round one of Barry Cup

John Lejirmah of Kenya Railway Golf Club tied at the top of the leaderboard with Golf Park’s Josphat Rono as the Coast Open got underway at the tough par 71 Mombasa Golf Club course on Friday.

Lejirmah dropped two early shots at the opening nine’s second and third, picked up double at the par three-seventh, but birdied the eighth and finished the nine with a par in the annual tournament also known as Barry Cup.

At the back nine, he birdied the 14th and 15th dropped a shot at the 16th then birdied the last two holes for one over par 72.

“The wind very strong both in the morning and afternoon, and the greens were a bit tricky, but will solder on tomorrow," said the 2022 Golfer Of The Year Champion, Lejirmah.

Rono had an impressive front nine which included three birdies and two bogeys for one under par 34 though birdies became elusive at the back nine where he picked up bogeys at the 12th 14th and parred the rest of the holes.

Seating on his own in third place was Rafael Leming’ani also from Golf Par who shot two over par 73 in a round that included three birdies, a double and single bogeys.

Tournament favourite Michael Karanga of Kiambu dropped a shot at the home green having earlier bogeyed the 16th and 12th with a double at the 13th. He started the back nine in a birdie mood that translated into back to back birdies at the 10th and 11th in addition to the front nine’s sixth and eight at the front nine where he also dropped two shots for three over par 74.

He is expected to start the charge for the title in Saturday’s second round same as Muthaiga’s John Koina, and Golf Park’s Sammy Mulama who also shot three over the opening round.

A field of 73 players had reported to the starter though two players did not show up while one, Steve Orinda, was disqualified for reporting to the starter 10 minutes late.