Young Kimathi wins Uskids tour at Karen

Junior golfer Lee Kimathi Wednesday bagged the overall top position at fourth leg of the U.S. Kids golf local tour tournament at Karen Country Club.

Kimathi carded 75 gross in the 15-18 years old boys’ category, followed closely by Kevin Anyien who took runners-up position carding 81 gross.

In the girls eight years and under category, Ashley Gachora and Zianna Khoda both carded an impressive round of 41 points. However, Gachora came in first place after scoring a birdie on the first play-off hole. In the girls’ 13-14 years category, Sanjana Sharma claimed top position with 83 gross followed by Bianca Ngecu who carded 84 gross.

Meanwhile, James Tino produced an impressive 51 gross in the Boys six years and under, followed closely by Mohamed Mtsumi with 54. In the seven years old boys’ category, Jeff Kibe claimed top position, after an impressive 48 gross.

This year, the Uskids Golf local tour features seven tournaments, with some of the clubs scheduled to host two events each. These events are being sponsored by NCBA Bank which has also included three junior events in its own country-wide series, two of them in Kenya and one in Uganda which is due this Easter Weekend at Lake Victoria Serena Golf Resort in Kigo Uganda.

As a sponsor, NCBA continues to provide a platform for young golfers to grow and nurture their talents. The international qualifiers in partnership with Junior Golf Foundation (JGF) will provide an opportunity for junior golfers to participate in global golf circuits including the U.S. Kids World Junior Championship in Pinehurst, North Carolina.

NCBA sponsored the entry of the tournament last year and this year and continues to commit to improve local talent and promote junior golf development with other like-minded partners.

John Gachora, Group Managing Director, NCBA Group noted: “We continue to show our purpose in growing the game by supporting junior tournaments across the country and in the region. It is a great achievement to see the juniors continuously grow their skill both in physical activity and in character development of the future generation. This strong presence by Kenyan junior golfers in world-class events underscores our efforts in developing the future stars of the sport, not just locally but globally.”