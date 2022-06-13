Lakhani claims seventh leg of NCBA Bank Golf Series

Hitul Lakhani produced an impressive 42 points at the picturesque, yet hilly and very challenging par 72 Sigona Golf course to earn the bragging rights in the Division One contest of the NCBA Bank Golf series.

The victory earned him a place in the series grand finale. Playing off handicap 10, Lakhani carded 14 points on the first nine to combine with an impressive 25 points in the second nine to finish the day three points better than G M Gitau.

The handicap eight Gitau posted 39 points to take runner-up position in the division. On his part, Gitau combined 23 and 16 points.

In the second division, Anthony Gathura, playing off handicap 20, carded a total of 42 points – one point better than his closest challenger- to claim the title in the division.

He had carded 20 points in the first nine and 22 from the second nine for his triumph. Finishing the day in runner-up position in the category was handicap 25 Dipak Bid, who finished his round with 41 points.

Among the lady golfers, handicap 34 Eunice Migwi was crowned the winner after she carded a round of 39 points, while Amon Ngechu, playing off handicap 23, was awarded the staff winner with 36 points.

Taking the nines were Bharat Shah and Hitesh Pindoli who posted 23 points apiece. In the longest drive contest, James Githumbi and Helen Chepkwony emerged the winners, with Mela Dhanjal taking the nearest-to-the-pin challenge.

The grand finale of the series will take place on December 9 at Muthaiga Golf Club where the overall winner will win an all-expenses paid trip to the Fan Court Golf Estate in South Africa.

“We launched the NCBA Golf Series in 2021 and following its success, we have made it into a bigger tournament this year to the point that it will be played across the region: here in Kenya and across the boarders in Uganda and Tanzania," said NCBA Group Managing Director, John Gachora

For the Sigona leg, NCBA partnered with Prestige Motors, Tilisi Developments, Jubilee Insurance and CFAO/Toyota.

Toyota offered a brand-new Toyota Belta as a prize for the first golfer to hole-out-in-one at the 11th, but unfortunately none of the golfers managed the feat.

The Series features three junior golf tournaments as part of NCBA Group’s objective to nurture golf talent in Kenya.

So far the series has visited Kenya Railway, Nyanza, Kitale, Lake Serena Victoria (Uganda), Nakuru, Great Rift, and Sigona Golf Clubs. Action now moves to the Karen Country Club on July 2 for the eighth leg.

Summarised weekend golf results

At Nyeri Golf Club; Mukurweini Fund raising Golf tournament; Overall winner- Fr Herman 43, men winner- Mwangi Wahome 42, Anjelo Nderi 40, Dickson Mwangi 39, Bishop Kamere 39, Lady Winner- Rose Komu 34, Jennifer Kariuki 32, Susan Ngure 31. Guest winner- Boniface Waikwa 37, Sponsor- Charles Kariuki 37, Joseph Ngacha 37 pts.

At Railway- King of The Paints Golf Day sponsored by Crown Paints; Overall Winner- Kaash Padam- 40, Fidelis Kimanzi 38, Joseph gathumbi 37, Moses Kiplagat 37, Guest winner- Newton Ongalo 38, Junior Winner- Thacker Mitansh 39, Gross-Edward Manywanda 78, Longest Drive- John Lejirmah, Lady- Rehema Okal. Nearest to Pin Nicholas Malaki, Irene Kimeu.

At Vet Lab; Fred and Phillipa Kerr Memorial Trophy; Overall Winner- Nakul Shah 66 nett, Men Winner- Peter Karing’u 69, Kush Shah 69, Lady winner- Irene Kinyanjui 67 nett, Bee Jones 68, sponsor- Elisha Ogonji 73, Njani Nderitu 74, Guest- Anthony Mwaura 69 nett.

At Ruiru; Acorn Golf Day; Overall winner- Maj Mwaura 42 pts, Men Winner-Joshua Wachira 41, J.K. Maigua 39, Lady winner- Catherine Wambui 40, Grace Miano 38, Nines; Kibera Maina 21, Thomas Mwaura 21, Gross- Ben Omondi 33, Guest- Mathew Mue 39, Div 2 winner- Elizabeth Kibe 42, Junior Winner- Alex Ngugi 43,

At Nyali; June Mug/Ladies Medal; Divi A- Vishnu Dhutia 68 nett, John Orioro 70, Jimmy Kingori 70, B Div- Dhanji Pindolia 68, Jacob Kamau 69, Johnson Wamunyua 71, Div C- Reaz Alibhai 64, Jatin Malde 66, David Ngunjiri 68, Div D Tom Abwao 67, Neil Dodhia 67, Gross- Agil Is-Haq 77, Ladies Medal- Div A Hilda Mugure 71, Susan Stokes 73, Betty Bundotich 73, B Div Annemarie De Jong 70 nett, Alice Wahome 71, Lena Breitner 71, C Div Joan Kimani 81. Guest- Veronica Kona 73, Best caddy Mary Naneu 69.