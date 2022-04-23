Laibons too good for Old Cambrians in Annual Golf Derby

Lenana School alumni team, commonly known as the ‘Laibons’ proved their supremacy in the annual golf battle between them and eternal rivals Nairobi School also known as Old Cambrians.

During this year’s tournament in what is now commonly known as the “Annual Golf Derby’’ held at par 72 Karen Country Club course on Friday, the Laibons posted a total of 680 points scored by the best 20 players, to win by a big margin of 44, as the Old Cambrians managed a total of 636 points.

Meanwhile, Alliance High School whose team included Ndiga Kithae, Mbuvi Ngunze, Tony Cege and Francis Tuiyott emerged as the best Alumni Team in the Men’s Category having posted a total of 140 points.

In the Ladies’ Category, Alliance Girls High School’s team which included Industrialisation, Trade and Enterprise Development Cabinet Secretary Betty Maina, Jane Sitonik, Jane Mwangi, and Joyce Wafula emerged top having collectively returned a score of 125 points.

In other scores, taking the individual title on the Laibon’s side was Simon Mwatha who scored 44 points, two ahead of his closest challenger Geoffrey Warukira.

Lawrence Kinyanjui led the Old Cambrians, carding 38 points, beating Chris Mwenda by a solitary point. The best gross winner of the day was Robert Nyanchoga of Royal Nairobi Golf Club who carded level par 72 gross.

Taking the nines were Raphael Lekolool and Njenga Kimani having scored 24 and 23 points respectively. The prize for the seniors went to former Kenya number one amateur Wachira Mahihu while Martha Mbote and veteran Evans Vitisia claimed the accolades in the nearest to pin challenge in the Ladies and Men’s categories.

Claiming the longest drive titles were Paul Ichangi and Mary Chebukati both from Royal Nairobi. This year’s event, which was sponsored by Kenya Breweries Limited through Johnnie Walker brand aimed to raise funds to cater for bright but needy students at the two schools. Over Sh1.7 million was raised towards the initiative.