Lady golfer Njau wins final leg of Safaricom Tour

Lady golfers dominated the final leg of the inaugural Safaricom Golf Tour at Royal Nairobi Golf Club during the weekend.

They picked the top prizes during the tournament, which attracted a big field of 305 players, where leading the field was Elizabeth Njau, who playing off handicap 25, carded 20 points in the first nine and 22 at the back nine for a total of 42 points.

It was however a close encounter as Njau had to beat Wanjiku Maingi and Rebecca Gikuru on countback to clinch the overall prize in the colourful 14th leg on the par 72 Royal course.

"I am delighted to have beaten 305 players to win the 14th leg of the series. The course wasn't easy, it was challenging, but I stayed focused, just playing my normal game and having a good time with my four ball.

I am equally happy the victory has allowed me to represent my home club in the finals. Though it has come soon, I will take up the task and start practicing immediately and also getting some tips from my club pro as a preparation for the finals scheduled for next week," said Njau

Njau becomes the third lady golfer to win an overall title in the Safaricom Golf Tour after Lydia Jebichii and Alice Awiti won the Nyanza and Eldoret legs respectively.

She joins other winners from the other 13 tournament who will to battle it out in the grand finale to be held this coming Saturday at the PGA Baobab Course, Vipingo Ridge Resort in Kilifi County.

Wanjiku Maingi will also be at the grand finale for emerging the lady winner, while the Ladies runner up prize title was good enough for Rebecca Gakuru.

Taking the top prize in the Men’s category was handicap nine player Dr. Musa Kipingor, who carded a total of 40 Stableford points after beating Kokaiya Pasha by two points.

Limuru's Golf and Country’s Club lady golfer Ida Njogu scored 40 points to win the guests' section. Bernice Nginja and Kigen Koitaba emerged winners in the longest drive contest, with Sunil Parmar settling for the nearest to the pin award.

The Junior Golf Foundation Honorary Secretary Rachael Chebukati and Schola Onsogo were named winners of the Best Nines, scoring 23 points.

The corporate tournament also ran alongside the golf outreach dubbed "Golf Mtaani", held at Toi Primary School in Kibra, with over 50 young people getting an opportunity to learn basic golf skills from Safaricom's golf professional trainers.

It is now all system go for the grand finale at Vipingo where some fabulous prize awaits the qualifiers from the varios regions or venue where Safaricom Safaricom Golf Tour visited.

In the junior section, a total of 185 juniors were battling it out on Sunday while 50 aspiring junior golfers were expected to attend the golf clinic conducted by the various coaches involved the Safaricom Tour.