Lady golfer Kabuthia floors men to win Mulembe tourney

Lady golfer Ruth Kabuthia put up a brave fight to emerge top in the last event of the 2023 Mulembe Golfing Society Series at the par 73 Kitale Golf Club course on Friday.

Playing off handicap 36, Kabuthia, who started playing golf this year, and got her handicap on October 4, produced an impressive 44 stableford points to post her maiden victory.

She beat a field of 120 players to take home the overall prize.

It was a tight finish between her and the men's winner, Allan Chesire, who had also carded 44 points playing off handicap 28.

Kabuthia claimed the overall title after beating Chesire on countback.

Finishing second in the men’s section, also with a score of 41 points, was Dr Richard Kiptum, who beat Fr Mathew Rotich by one point.

Leading the rest of the ladies was Esther Nandutu on 43 points after beating Phylis Kisuna on counbtback.

Leading the members of Mulembe Golfing Society was Roy Telewa, who carded 35 points to win on countback from Charles Etemesi.

Ruth Wanyonyi led the Mulembe ladies on 30 points.

In the subsidiary events, NCBA Golf series champion Philip Shiharsy took the longest drive title for the men while the ladies title went to Ruth Wanyonyi.

Meanwhile, Carlos Wakoli, playing off handicap 28, posted 33 points to lead the juniors.

Shelby Bungei was second on 31 points, while Kim Kariuki led the seniors on 35.

Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) boss Humphrey Wattanga Mulongo was awarded the Exemplary Achiever of the Year Award.

Leading the nine professionals who participated in the event was Golf Park-based David Wakhu, who fired one under par 72, beating Justus Madoya from the Great Rift Valley Golf Resort in Naivasha by three shots.