Ladies converge at Karen for Nancy Millar Trophy

Aisha Duba

Aisha Duba follows the progress of her tee shot during the Nancy Millar Golf Trophy at Karen Golf and Country Club on September 17, 2016.

Photo credit: File | Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

By  Larry Ngala

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The Nancy Millar Trophy, being sponsored this year by I&M Bank and Crown Paints, and named after a past Lady captain at Karen Nancy Millar who served in 1942, 1946, 1953 and 1968, has been taking place annually since 1970
  • It usually attracts participation from lady golfers from all the clubs where they sign up to play in teams of four and not necessarily from the same club
  • It’s a three rounds tournament whose first two rounds will be played on Saturday morning and afternoon with the final round set for Sunday morning

Action in the ladies golf scene now shifts to the par 72 Karen Country Club course this weekend, for the annual Nancy Millar Trophy, one of the most popular ladies team championship.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.