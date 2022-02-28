Krish Shah shines in second leg of Safaricom Golf series

Vet Lab Sports Club’s Krish Shah clinched the top title in the boys' category during the second leg of the 2022 Safaricom Golf series, which was also a Uskids Golf qualifying event held at Limuru Country Club course on Sunday.

Shah carded a round of 81 gross in the 15 to 18 years boys' category, seven shots clear of Asa Dinkins who carded 87 gross.

Home player Itimu Kiruti came home third with a score of 98 gross, while Aiden Muturi on 106 beat Alvyn Kaisha by one shot to finish fourth, with Kaisha taking the fifth prize.

In the boys' 13 to 14 section, Jelani Kihanya produced 82 gross to win by two shots from Junaid Manji who took the runner up prize.

Taking the third prize was Nathan Mujomba Carrolan on 87 gross after beating Mathan Mwangi on countback, while in fifth place was Lyndon Darker on 89 gross.

There was a stiff competition in the boys' 12 years, where Ryan Waititu emerged top with a score of 85 gross, beating Shashwart Harish by one shot, while Nehemiah Dinkins tied on third place with Ronan Patel and India’s Mitansh Thacker on gross 89.

In the boys' last Category (11 years), Justin Ngeera of Vet Lab fired gross 82 to win by five shots from second placed Mwathi Gicheru from Royal Nairobi Golf Club.

Andrew Gathere posted 93 gross to finish third with Aidan Gachora on 96 gross coming home fourth, beating Cyril Obiero by four shots.

In the girls' section, Maryam Mwakitawa was once again in her best form as she posted an impressive 81 gross, to win the 13 to 14 years category, which attracted only three entries, winning well ahead of Navya Nagda on 135 and Njeri Waweru, who posted 149.

On the other hand, Belinda Wanjiru Macharia as expected shot an impressive 77 gross to claim the 11 to 12 Years category, while Audrey Gachora was second on 85 gross.

Cherono Kipkorir took the third prize after posting 89, which was a shot better than Rohini Shah as Mumbi Gatu on 100 took home the fifth prize.

For the players who played only nine holes and which attracted majority of the players, Amar Shah with an impressive score of 39 gross took home the prize for the 10 year-old boys, while Benny Dinkins on 41 was second and Maina Kaniu finished third with a score of 47 gross. Shay Chauhan tied for fourth place with Karani Gochohi 54 gross.

In the nine years old boys' category, Murithi Gatu fired 40 gross to win by six shots from Gitonga Gitobu, while tying for the third place was Ryan Njuguna and Shuhan peng, who had carded 54 gross.

In fifth place with a score of 57 gross was Palash Tank. On the other hand, Adam Nesbitt clinched the eight years division with a score of 52 gross.

He won by three shots from Jerome Njuguna on 55 and in third place was Christian Kaberere on 59 gross.

Vihaan Shah posted 60 gross to clam the fourth prize with Lowi Nebiyeleul Tilhan on 64 taking home the fifth prize.

Only three players were listed in the seven years category, where Jeff Kibe posted 51 to win ahead of Dyan Shah on 57 and the third prize winner was Paren Reel on 59.

In the last boys' category (six years and under), Ivan Kipyegon Kimutai carded 42 gross to win by four shots from Zyan Bhatti with Zandro Obiero on 49 gross finishing third.

Ethan Wachira was fourth on 56, while tying for fifth place was Jaylen Chandaria and James Tino Macakiage on 67 gross.

There were only two girls categories in the nine-hole event where Kanana Muthomi, a grade five student at Forest Trail Academy, who was recently awarded a full membership at Windsor Golf Hotel and Country Club in recognition of her exploits in junior golf events, posted an impressive score of 40 gross to win the nine to 10 category.

Bianca Dave was second on 49 and a further one shot behind in third place was Wamaitha Waithaka.

Nyawira Macharia on 51 gross was fourth and in fifth place was Simaloi Mbeya with a score of 54 gross.