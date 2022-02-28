Krish Shah shines in second leg of Safaricom Golf series

Amar Shah

Amar Shah (left) and Ashley Gachora display their titles during the second leg of the 2022 Safaricom Golf series on February 27, 2022 at the Limuru Country Club course.

Photo credit: Pool

By  Larry Ngala

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

  • Bianca Dave was second on 49 and a further one shot behind in third place was Wamaitha Waithaka.
  • Nyawira Macharia on 51 gross was fourth and in fifth place was Simaloi Mbeya with a score of 54 gross.
  • In the eight years and under, Ashley Gachora produced an impressive 37 gross to win well ahead of Lynette Zawadi on 52 gross, while tying for the third place on 53 gross were Aria Dodhia, and Ziana Khoda. Aarna Mengi finished fifth with a score of 54 gross.

Vet Lab Sports Club’s Krish Shah clinched the top title in the boys' category during the second leg of the 2022 Safaricom Golf series, which was also a Uskids Golf qualifying event held at Limuru Country Club course on Sunday.

