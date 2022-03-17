KPA Series tees off at Kakamega Sports Club

Some of the country’s leading amateur players will be at the home of golf, Muthaiga Golf Club, for this weekend’s Muthaiga Open, a 54-hole event which counts towards the Kenya Amateur Golf Championship (KAGC series) as well as World Amateur Rankings.

Some 104 players from Kenya, Uganda, and Rwanda will be in action.

The Ugandans includes Joseph Chinywaai who has featured in a number of Kenyan open events over the past one year.

Leading the local challenge, will be Royal Nairobi’s Jay Sandhu, who won at Windsor last weekend, and a couple of home players the likes of 18-year-old Njoroge Kibugu, fresh from his outstanding performance at the DP World Tour Magical Kenya Open where he finished 64th.

And following changes in the annual Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) Corporate Golf Series, this year’s Nyanza/Western circuit that was introduced last year, moves to the nine-hole Kakamega Sports Club course this weekend.

Last year’s tournament was held at Nyanza Golf Club and coincided with the annual Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Memorial tournament.

This year’s event, which is open to players from the Western Kenya region, has attracted a field of 130. Also drawn are guests and staff of KPA.

Among those drawn from Royal are former Kenya Golf Union chairman Ben Omuodo, while those from Muthaiga include the club captain Eycliffe Kaisha and Parmenas Okemwa.

KPA Acting Managing Director John Mwangemi will be in attendance.

In Mombasa, the par 71 Nyali Golf and Country Club will host the Coast leg of the Johnnie Walker Golf Series.

A field of 150 golfers were drawn to battle it out for the prizes and slots in the semi- finals of the series to be held at Muthaiga Golf Club in May.

This weekend’s tournament will be the 11th leg in the Series dubbed “Road to Gleneagles” coming back-to-back after last weekend’s 10th leg at Thika Sports Club.

There, the team of Bernard Mureithi, Joseph Ndichu, Ruku Njuguna, and Paul Nduati scored an impressive 140 points to emerge the winners of the leg, ahead of the team of Faith Maina, George Ngamau, Naomi Kimata, and Margaret Waweru who scored 137 points.

This was three more than the team of Isaac Charagu, Nicholas Kabare, Moses Mburu, and Esther Nyamu who claimed the third spot after returning a combined score of 134.

KBL Marketing Manager for Spirits, Josephine Katambo said; “We are delighted to be taking the Road to Gleneagles Johnnie Walker series to the Coastal region. Nyali Golf Club is always a special venue and we are therefore excited to be taking this experience to the golfers in Mombasa. We expect very good numbers to participate and we are hopeful of nothing but a great event.”