Kisumu hosts Sunset grand finale

The Sunset Golfing Society’s 2023 series final lands in Kisumu City for its grand finale, dubbed “The Sunset Golf Festival’’.

The first round tees off from 7.10am on Friday.

The event follows the Nairobi Chapter at Royal Nairobi Golf Club on September 22.

Prior to that, there was the Coast edition held at Nyali Golf and Country Club in Mombasa in July, where club captain Dinesh Sasan fired an impressive 41 points to lead a field of 220 players.

The field in Mombasa included 60 Sunset members, led by Ken Ndede with 40 points.

Unlike the Nyali event, this weekend’s tournament has not attracted a big field, but Sunset captain Felix Ochieng says he is still accepting post entries for Friday and Saturday.

Activities in the Sunset Golfing Society grand finale started with the Sunset Junior golf clinic organised by Junior Golf Foundation Nyanza regional representative Elizabeth Akinyi and conducted by local professional David Odhiambo, where over 50 juniors attended.

Besides supporting needy school students, Sunset Golfing Society has also embarked on junior golf programmes as it also continues to encourage more residents from Nyanza to join the sport.

The clinic paved way for the Junior golf tournament at the Nyanza Golf Club’s par 70 course, where 70 juniors played on Thursday.

“We are still keen to increase the number of golfers in Sunset therefore our junior clinic also included aspiring golfers," Ochieng.

Among the players drawn for the grand finale includes Kenya Open Golf tournament director Patrick Obath, former Nairobi Governor Evans Kidero, Ken Kaunda, former Nyanza Golf Club Chairman Tobias See, former Muthaiga captain Maurice Kanjejo, veterans Eddie Ouko, Sammy Onyango, Joseph Ogidi, Don Riaroh and Sunset Chairman Eden Odhiambo among others.

The tournament has attracted sponsorship from Nupea, VIP Hotel, Inuka Hospital, Riley Falcon Security, Vivo Energy, Esa Safaris, KenBright, Tysons Limited, Jibu Water and East African Breweries Limited.

Meanwhile, Mulembe Golfing Society, led by its new Chairman Eric Nyongesa, heads to Kitale Golf Club, its new “home’’ in the Western region, for its grand finale today, where 120 players, including nine professionals will feature.

Besides Kitale Club members, the amateurs includes Mulembe members drawn from various clubs in the country.

Nyongesa said an array of prizes will be at stake during the tournament, which follows the successful Mulembe Coast edition held at the links Mombasa Golf Club course last month.

At stake for the professionals led by Uganda Open champion Dismas Indiza and whose line-up includes the winner of the Safari Tour Season Six second leg Mike Kisia of Vet Lab Sports Club, Robinson Owiti, Nelson Simwa also from Vet Lab, Royal Nairobi’s Hesbon Kutwa, Golf Park’s David Wakhu, Andrew Chelogoi from Eldoret, and the Great Rift Valley Golf Resort’s Jastus Madoya among others, will be Sh200,000.

Sammy Mulama, Derrick Chesumei, home player Philip Shiharsy, who won this year’s NCBA golf series grand finale and lady golfer Faith Chemutai, are some of the top amateurs in the contest.