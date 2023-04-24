Kiraithe wins Wanabima golf tournament

Former Royal Nairobi Golf Club Captain Bernard Kiraithe playing off handicap nine carded 40 points, to claim the overall prize in the Wanabima Golf Tournament held at the par 72 Royal Nairobi Golf Club course at the weekend.

Kiraithe won by one point from Joel Kaindi who had carded 39 points. Kaindi was awarded the men's first prize after beating Nick Malesi on countback.

In the ladies section, Dorcas Munge posted 38 points to win ahead of Njeri Onyango on 36 points. Leading the sponsors was Steven Kiano who carded 37 points to win ahead of John Kamenyi on 34 points.

Emerging the Division Four winner with an impressive score of 41 points was Kalee Maleli while Moon Choi was the senior winner on 38 points. John Odhiambo meanwhile posted three over par 75 to clinch the gross title, with Erica Rugo claiming the Junior title after posting 33 points.

Nelson Mukuria was the best guest with a score of 38 points, while Patrick Musimba and Lydia Mokaya won the longest drive.

In the junior tournament played on Sunday, Daid Killikoy posted 88 gross to win the 14 years and over category, followed by Leon Mutinda on 98. The girl’s title went to Anavi Vajpayee on 131 gross.

The 11 to 13 age group winner was Bradley Malit on 88 gross while Erica Rugo was the girl winner on 11 gross. In the nine to 10 years category, Shuhan Peng won the Boys title on 91 gross and the girls winner was Hope Oduoron on 106 gross.

The Seven to Eight years winner was Nawenbo Li on 43 gross while Leticia Mwangale emerged the best girl on 48 gross, and finally in the six years and under, Tino Macakiage carded gross 30 to while Maria Asiyo was the girl winner on 35 gross.

Leading the professionals was Jacob Okello who fired two under par 70 to win by three shots from Thika Sports Club’s Simon Ngige. Edwin Mudanyi and Kenneth Bollo tied third on two over par 74.