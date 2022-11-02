Kiragu rises nine places in Sir Nick Faldo second round

Kenya’s junior golf team made a steady improvement in day two of the Sir Nick Faldo European Grand Finale at the Al Ain Equestrian, Shooting and Golf Club course in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates on Wednesday.

The team’s most experienced player Daniel Maina Kiragu, a member of Muthaiga Golf Club here at home, produced an impressive four under par 67, to move to 16th place on his own, while Channelle Wangari shot level par 71, with Krish Shah finishing on four over par 75.

It was not however a good day for Faith Ontune who bogeyed many holes to eventually finish with 84.

But back to Kiragu, who recovered from three bogeys at the front nine, to birdie the 11th, 15th, 16th and 18th holes for a low 31 at the back nine.

The 15-year-old Wangari on the other hand, opened with a bogey a the first hole but recovered with a birdie at seventh while she only made one bogey at the back nine, to level the course and jump from 25th to 24th.

Meanwhile a new leader TinWei Chang from Taiwan emerged at the top of the leaderboard with a two rounds total of 12 under par after a brilliant seven under par 64, dislodging Scotland’s day one leader Jamie Mann from the top though by a narrow margin of one shot.

Chang made birdies on the fourth, fifth and seventh and the 13th and 14th while Mann bogeyed two holes at the opening nine against one birdie though it was at the back nine where he started firing by making birdies on the 11th, 14th, 16th, 17th and 18th for the day’s 66.

Another player from Taiwan, Aaron Lin rose to third on the leaderboard with a brave 63 for a total of eight under par. Ana Dawson of the Isle Of Man was next on seven under par total.