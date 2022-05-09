Kiragu beats Maara in play-off to clinch Railway tourney

Muthaiga Golf Club’s Daniel Kiragu beat Limuru Country Club’s Dennis Maara in a play-off to claim the overall title in the 2022 Railway Invitational tournament sponsored by Safaricom at the par 72 Kenya Railway Golf Club course on Sunday.

At the end of the two rounds play, Kiragu and Maara had tied on three over par 147, hence had to go for the play-off to decide the winner. Kiragu had posted 72 and 75, while Maara fired 74 and 73 to also finish on 147.

Maara eventually took the runners up prize, while finishing third on 149 gross was Ruiru Sports Club’s Chris Andrea. Nandi Bears Club’s Nelson Koech won the first round gross on 73 and the second round went to Michael Alunga on 72.

In the net section, home player Kaash Padam posted 147 to win by two shots from George Wakaba, while the two net rounds winners were Mike Sila on 72 and J.M. Mwangi who carded 74 nett.

Action now moves to Golf Park this coming weekend for the inaugural Golf Park Open.

On Friday, Railway hosted the Machakos School Alumni (MSAA) Charity tournament where home player Joseph Muendo was in his best form on Friday as he beat a field of over 100 players to claim the overall title in the MachakMACHAKOSos School Alumni Charity golf tournament at the par 72 Kenya Railway Golf Club course.

Playing off handicap 20, Muendo picked up a number of pars during his round for an excellent 43 points, winning by four points from another Railway member Joe Nangah, who had posted 39 points.

Taking the prize reserved for the old Machakos School Alumni MSSA students was Eric Mutuku who carded 38 points.

The scores were however low in the Ladies section where Doris Night posted 29 points to win ahead of Lydia Mokaya on 23 points.

Leading the seniors was MSSA chairman retired Justice Philip Waki who carded 30 points. On the other hand, Peter Kimatu and Eric Mutuku claimed the nines after posting 21 and 20 points, while Mutuemere Gitunga clinched the prize for the nearest to prize.

Speaking during the prize giving ceremony, MSAA chairman Justice Philip Waki thanked all the players who participated in the event, as well as some of sponsors such as Kitengela International School, Kenya Dairy Board and some of the old students for supporting the event. The event raised about Sh800,000.

“I would like in a very special way appreciate the support of one of the oldest Machakos School Alumni David Mumo, who despite his old age, was able to grace the event’’ said Waki.

At Royal Nairobi Golf Club, the team of Morris Njue, Victor Kidiwa, Paul Ichangi and Joseah Kogo clinched the 17th leg of the Johnnie Walker Golf series.

They had a combined total of 111 points to win by three points from the team of Humphrey Wattanga, Steve Lugalia, Sammy Itemere and Shadrack Ogindo, who scored a combined 108 points.

Claiming the third position was the team of Dsouza Renato, Felix Ochieng Mark Okeyo and Sylvester Odhiambo with a score of 102 points. On the individual categories, Xilian Peng beat David Mogore on countback with 40 points to claim the individual title.

The ladies title went to Agnes Muchemi with a score of 43 points, ahead of Diana Mbuba on 34 points. Meanwhile in the Nines challenge, Joseph King’ora and Vijay Gidoomal posted 22 and 23 points respectively.

In the Longest Drive challenge, James Kamenchu and Eunice Koome were the stars, while Johnstone Kimanzi claimed the plaudits for the Nearest to the Pin challenge.

Speaking during the event, EABL’s Head of Media Futures Waithera Kabiru said;

“As EABL, we're proud to have started this event as we believe that it is our responsibility to promote golf in Kenya, and this event does just that as it has offered over 3,000 golfers across the country an opportunity to compete and hone their skills. This series reflects our commitment to growing the game of golf in Kenya. We believe that it is important for us as a business to be involved with growing sports communities like this one—and we're thrilled to be able to do so through this series.”

Away in Kisumu, Griffins Owino led his team of Julius Omollo, David Omollo, and Elizabeth Akinyi to post 101 points and claim the top spot in the 18th leg of the Johnnie Walke Golf series.

They won ahead of Raju Bhayani, Bhupen Shah, Ajay Soni, and Bravan Patel, who posted 100, beating the team of Joseph Atito, Tom Agumbi, James Onyango and Thomas Odongo on countback.

Meanwhile, Jeremiah Onyach won the Men’s Category having scored 40 points, beating Noah Winja who returned 38 points.

In the Ladies category, Rosemary Obara was the champion having scored 35 points, five points more than second-placed Vivian Amusala. In the Nines, Joshua Ashioya and Dr. James Akhonya posted 23 and 19 points.

In the Longest Drive Challenge, David Mwaura and Rita Angote emerged top in the men and Ladies category as Martin Oduor claimed the Nearest to the Pin contest.

The three winning teams from both events are the final additions to the list of teams that are set to compete at the Series’ Eagles Round on May 13 at Muthaiga Golf Club.

Those who will make the cut will qualify to play at the Grand Finale set for May 20 at the Karen Country Club, where the winning team will win the ultimate prize – a trip to the iconic Gleneagles Golf Course in Scotland.

Summerised results of the weekend golf round-up:

At Vet Lab Sports Club; M. E. Musa Memorial Trophy Sponsored by the Minimaster Group Overall Winner: Hansil Tank 71 Nett, cb Michael Chege 71, David Muchungu 71 Nett. Lady winner Esther C Chumo 77, Dorcas Mukubi 82, Senior Winner- Peter Muiruri 73, Junior- Dhruv Kavia 75, Guest- T.K.Mbogua 74 nett.



At Ruiru Sports Club; February Monthly Mug; Men winner-George Wandera, 65 nett,

Berenju Mugo 71 nett, Lady winner-Jane Kanari 74 nett, Lucy Kwendo 75 nett. Div 2 winner- Joshua Wachira71 nett. Nines; P N Gaitara 32,-Samuel Kingori 34. Guest winner-Maina Nduati 77 nett.



At Kericho; Crown Paints Golf Day; Overall Winner - Kenneth Maritim - 47 points, 2nd Job Kaibei – 42, 3rd Patrick Sang – 39, 4th Raymond Keter – 38, 5th, Joel Chebon – 38, Men's winner - Ezekiel Koech – 38, 2nd Anthony Cheruiyot - 37, Lady Runner up - Lydia Jebichii – 34, Nines; Kipkemoi Korir – 23, Eunice Korir – 22. Longest drive man - Ignatius Ngetich, Faith Chemutai, Nearest to pin - Dorcas Bett.

At Karen Country Club: Nairobi Hospice Charity Golf Day; Winner Iby Obatonyinbo 39pts acb S. Maina 39pts, Michael Karanga 38pts. Nines; Stan Ngure 21pts

Vianney Rusagara 21pts.

