Kiplenge wins Nakuru leg of Safaricom Tour

Junior golfers continue dominating major golf events at the Central Rift based Nakuru Golf Club course.

Exactly a month after Peter Gathogo clinched the second leg of the Nation Classic title with an overwhelming 44 points, another junior golfer Kelvin Kiplenge emerged top during the weekend’s 11th leg of the Safaricom Golf Tour series.

Playing off handicap 16, the 17-year-old Kiplenge carded 18 points on the first nine to combine with impressive 23 points at the back nine, courtesy of an eagle at the 13th hole and several pars with only a few bogeys to beat a field of 246 golfers with an overall score 41 points.

"I am delighted to be the winner of the Safaricom Golf Tour here in Nakuru. The tournament was historical in my golfing career as this is the first time I have managed to score an eagle in my entire 10 years of playing golf. As a junior, this means a lot and gives other young people in the sport and myself a great hope for the bright future for our country in golf," said Kiplenge.

Kiplenge becomes the second junior golfer to win the Safaricom Golf Tour corporate tournament after 15-year-old Leo Gitonga who won the second leg of the tour in Limuru. The victory earned Kiplenge a place in the series grand finale to be held in Vipingo early in August.

Claiming the men’s title was Keval Maisuria on 41 points ahead of Fredrick Mbuthia who scored 40 points. Among the lady golfers, handicap 21, Felistah Njeri was crowned the winner after she carded a round of 39 points, while Eric Mugo, playing off handicap 22, was awarded the staff prize with 35 points.

In the longest drive contest, Dr. Kimeli Mutai of Nandi Bear won the Men's category with Nakuru's Lady Captain, Lindah Munyao winning the Ladies category.

Meanwhile, the junior event which has attracted over 160 players who were still battling it out on Sunday at the time of writing also saw 70 aspiring juniors attending the golf clinics at the same facility.

The Safaricom Golf Tour now moves back to Nairobi, with Kenya Air Force Golf Club hosting the 12th leg on July 16, followed by the 13th and 14th legs at Vet Lab and Royal Naieobi Golf Clubs in the subsequent weekends. The tour has so far attracted a total of 5,000 golfers who have participated in the tournaments, junior clinics and outreach programmes.