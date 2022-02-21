Kipkorir, Mwakitawa claim Ladies Invitational tourney

The pair of Cherono Kipkorir and Maryam Mwakitawa posted an impressive 43 points to claim the top prize during the Ladies Invitational tournament at the par 72 Royal Nairobi Golf Club over the weekend.

It was however a close encounter as the duo had to beat two other pairs of S. Maina and J. Theuri and that of Rebecca Likami and S. Njuguna on countback.

Finishing fourth in the event, which attracted players from various clubs in the country, was the pair of Mercy Nyanchama of Vet Lab and home player Michelle Muhanda, who posted 41 points, beating the pair of B. Kamau and W. Karumu.

Rachel Chebukati won the longest drive and picking up the prize for the nearest to pin was Cherono Kipkorir.

Meanwhile, during the delayed Kenya Ladies Golf Union election also held at Royal Nairobi Golf Club, Vet Lab’s Rosemary Olonde was elected the new chairman, taking over from Royal Nairobi’s Sarah Hoare.

The new vice chairman is Lydia Obonyo of Kenya Railway Golf Club, while Muthaiga’s Jane Babsa Nzibo was elected joint secretary, joining the other secretary Rosemary Wainaina.

Florence Kamau remains the treasurer, while the new councilors are Rachel Ndei of Vet Lab, Patricia Wangongu, Mary Muthoni, and Betty Mutua. They join other councilors Mukami Wangai of Limuru, and Rosemary Mkok of Muthaiga.

The regional representatives are Jane Munyori, Esther Karuga, Ruth Kae, and Naomi Wambui. Sarah Hoare remains in the council as the immediate past chairman.

The following are summarised golf events held over the weekend;

At Ruiru Sports Club; Ladies Medal; Disivion A Ladies Gross winner- Catherine Wambui 81 gross, lady winner-Lucy Kwendo 72 nett, cb-Salome Kamau 72, Beatrice Waweru 72 nett (B) Gross winner- Jane Kanari 94, Lady winner- Agnes Mwaura 66 nett, Winnie Mwangi 69, Beth Ngugi 72 nett (C) - Patriciah Ngahu 78nett. Guest lady winner-Florence Kimani 62 nett, men winner-G N Kimani 72 nett. Men winner- David Wainaina 83, net- Nicholas Kibera 67 cb Mwangi Wahome, Patrick Gichohi.

At Vet Lab; Friends of the Captain Golf Tournament Overall Winner: Carl Wambasi 41pts, Men Winner: Parv Kavia 40pts, James Njeru 39, Ladies Winner: Phyllice Gitumbi 38pts, Irene kinyanjui 36pts, Guests Winner: Michael Kibabu, 41pts, Senior Winner: Mathew Kanyi 36, Junior Winner: Hansil Tank (Jnr), 33pts,

Sponsor Winner: Francis Wahome 35pts.