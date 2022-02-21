Kipkorir, Mwakitawa claim Ladies Invitational tourney

Cherono Kipkorir

Cherono Kipkorir with the title after winning the  NCBA Golf Series at Royal Nairobi Golf Club on October 30, 2021.

Photo credit: Pool |

By  Larry Ngala

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Finishing fourth in the event, which attracted players from various clubs in the country, was the pair of Mercy Nyanchama of Vet Lab and home player Michelle  Muhanda, who posted 41 points, beating the pair of B. Kamau and W. Karumu.
  • Rachel Chebukati won the longest drive and picking up the prize for the nearest to pin was Cherono Kipkorir.

The pair of Cherono Kipkorir and Maryam Mwakitawa posted an impressive 43 points to claim the top prize during the Ladies Invitational tournament at the par 72 Royal Nairobi Golf Club over the weekend.

