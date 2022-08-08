Kinuthia wins Super Golf tourney at Vet Lab

Handicap 20 golfer Michael Kinuthia emerged top during the weekend’s Super golf tournament at the par 72 Vet Lab Sports Club course.

Kinuthia posted an impressive 41 points to beat Parmeres Ntimama on countback.

Ntimama however took the men’s first prize, while Vidyesh Shah also on 41 points finished second in the men’s section.

In the ladies section, Frankie Gichuru, currently playing off handicap 13, posted 35 points to claim the first prize by one point from Caroline Muguku.

Taking the top prize among the sponsors was Godwin Karuga, who carded 40 points playing off handicap eight, to win ahead of James Kimani on 37 after beating Carl Wambasi on countback.

James Mugo with 36 took the fourth prize, while winning the junior title was Navya Nagda on 39

The seniors were led by Peter Karingu, who carded 40 points, as Dinesh Asoddia on 36 points was the guest winner. Ebill Omollo took the gross title with a score of one over par 73 gross.

The two nines went to Dennis Musau on 23 points and Daniel Thiongo on 22 points.

Daniel Tanui and Rebecca Likami won the Longest Drive contest, as K.R. Shah and Hellen Manyara won the nearest to pin prizes.

Edgar Munene with an impressive 40 points emerged the winner of the Special Category, while Parv Kavia won the Piga Mingi on 13 points.

At the par 72 Ruiru Sports Club, Handicap 15 John Njenga produced an impressive 41 points to clinch the Jan Kamenju Memorial Golf tournament.

He won by one point front handicap 13 Isaac Nguku, who carded 40 points to claim the men’s top prize.

Patrick Kimanga returned 39 points for the second prize and in third place was Stanley Mbugua on 38 points.

In the Kenya Defence Forces category, Brigadier Muracia beat Major L. Kemei and W. Ogutu on countback with 37 points, while P Odhiambo finished fourth on 36 points.