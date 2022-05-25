King of the Course Series heads to Nandi Bears

The ICEA LION King of the Course golf series resumes this weekend after a four months break at the hilly Nandi Bears Golf Club course in Nandi County the venue for the fifth edition.

This weekend’s tournament follows four other events held at Machakos, Thika Greens Golf Resort, Ruiru Sports Club and Nanyuki Sports Club.

As usual, Machakos Golf Club members, who remain the biggest supporters of the series, are travelling to the North Rift in big numbers.

By Wednesday, 30 players had listed their names for the North trip which begins with a curtain Match Play event between Machakos golfers and Eldoret players at the nine-hole Eldoret Golf Club.

The match is an annual rotational match usually sponsored by the two clubs, though this year ICEA LION are supporting the match by providing some prizes.

At Nandi Bears, club captain Dr Mutai Kimeli paid great tribute to ICEA LION for having stood with the club for many years and said members were looking forward to the weekend event.

“Though ICEA LION has been a regular corporate partner of Nandi Bears for decades, we are extremely delight that the company is now bringing the ICEA LION King of The Course to the famed Nandi Hills," he said.

After the Nandi Bears Leg, all roads lead to Nyali Golf Club and Country Club in Mombasa for the sixth leg in October.

The series will conclude in Machakos in January 2023, where the top 10 winners from each club will battle it out at the Grand Finale of the ICEA LION King of Course Annual Circuit.

ICEA LION continues to be the title sponsor of this great series, whose roots began in Machakos, in 2017.

Over the years, the ICEA LION King of the Course Golf Series has attracted a great following and has grown amongst the golfing fraternity.

At Royal Nairobi Golf Club, the Old Cambrians Society (OCS), the Alumni Association of Nairobi School, will be staging the 2022 Old Cambrians Charity Golf Derby on Friday.

The captain of the OCS, Yassin Awale says the event will be in aid of supporting needy high school students.

Awale said the society has managed to support 12 students, four of whom finished KCSE last year, while currently eight students are under the support of the program with full scholarship for the four years.

“A similar number is also being supported by our UK Old Cambrian Society Chapter. The target is 10 students each year for the four years at approximately Sh90,000 per student each year which comes to about Sh3.6 million," said Awale.