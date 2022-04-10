Kimatu claims the fifth leg of Safaricom Golf Tour in Machakos

High-handicapper Simon Kimatu was in his best form during the weekend posting an amazing 44 points to claim the overall title during the fifth leg of the on-going Safaricom Golf Tour at Machakos Golf Club course.

“I have been working so hard to try and improve my game by doing regular practice and it really paid off today. I am so happy to win this event and qualifying for the grand finale in Vipingo in August,' said Kimatu, who also thanked his four-ball which he said gave him all the encouragement he needed.

Playing off a handicap of 52, Kimatu bogeyed a number of holes in the opening nine where he however still managed to score 18 points.

It was however at the back nine where he doubled his effort and produced an impressive 26 points to claim the overall title in the event which attracted a field of 165 players.

"I had a very fantastic experience at the course. The greens were perfect, though I had prepared well for the tournament. This is one of my notable wins this season, and I am excited about it. It now gives me the challenge to start training and preparing for the finals and make sure Machakos golf Club shines in the tour's grand finale," added Kimatu.

He now joins a list of winners from the first four events of the tour namely; Nicholas Bundi, Leo Gitonga, Zain Manji and Lydia Jebichii, who emerged winners in Nanyuki, Limuru, Muthaiga and Nyanza golf clubs respectively.

It was a great day for South Africa-based Kimanzi Muthengi, who also produced an impressive 44 points, to clinch the men's category.

Rhodah Koech posted 39 points to claim the top spot in the Ladies' category, ahead of Milka Wanjiku with 35 points.

Posting the best nine score overall was Steve Makau on 23 points, while in the subsidiary section, Golf Park’s Hill Kip won the longest drive back-to-back from the Muthaiga leg, while the ladies title went to Nancy Kariuki.

Speaking during the prize giving ceremony, Safaricom PLC’s Head of Eastern and Coast regions, Elizabeth Wasuna said Safaicom has not only supported the game of golf in the country for some times, but has also been involved in other sports development.

“Safaricom has been involved in nurturing talent in football through the popular Chapa Dimba programme and we will continue supporting the development of sports in the country, because we believe in giving opportunity to youngsters in the country to explore their full potential," said Wasuna.

Meanwhile, Caroline Thuo was the best among the Safaricom staff after posting 38 points. Taking the nearest to pin prize was Bob Odhiambo.