Kimathi wins Limuru Junior Open Stroke Play title

Windsor Golf Hotel and Country Club’s Lee Kimathi emerged top during the 2022 Limuru Junior Open Stroke Play Golf tournament at Limuru Country Club on Thursday.

Playing off handicap five, Kimathi got off with a round of 78 gross, then improved in the second round with a 73.

Despite dropping a number of shots in the third and final round of the World Amateur Ranking event, he still managed a 77 for a 54-hole total of 228 gross, to win well ahead of Steve Orinda of Vet Lab who carded 80, 86 and 78 for 244 gross.

Taking the overall title was handicap 17 Maryam Mwakitawa who carded 281 gross, while winning the Category 19-21 was Kiambu’s Elvis Muigua who carded 87, 81 and 77 playing off handicap three, for a total of 245 gross, beating John Wambari to second place. Wambari posted 251.

Taking the nett tile with a score of 225 nett was Jesse Waithaka who beat Mwendwa Mutuku by three shots.

In the 16 to 18 division, Kevin Anyien posted 263 gross to win ahead of Dhruv Kavia with a score of 277 gross. Njukia Kihara claimed the nett title with a fine score of 225 nett, followed in second place by Bradley Kinyua on 232 nett.

Muthaiga Golf Club’s Junaid Manji emerged the winner in the 14 to 15 Category with a score of 264 gross, beating Kimani Gicheru of Royal to second place.

Gicheru had carded 271 gross. The girls winner in this category (M1) was Karyn Ombisi who posted 307 gross, as Murimi Mutua shot nett 210 to win by seven shots from Jason Mwai.

In the last category (13 years and under), Calvin Juma fired 252 gross to win well ahead of Thacker Mitansh on 272 while leading the girls was Cherono Kipkorir on 291 gross.

Navya Nagda was second in the girls section with 306 while taking the Boys nett title was Peter Gathogo from Nakuru on 205, with Kevin Shi in second place on 218 nett.