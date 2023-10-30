Kimathi stuns rich field to emerge top at Wakili Golf Day

Lady golfer Millicent Kimathi combined 21 and 23 for a total of 44 points, to take home the overall winner’s prize during the Wakili Golf Day at the par 72 Thika Sports Club course on Saturday.

During the event which attracted over 200 golfers, Kimathi beat men winner S.G. Njuguna by five points, while finishing second in the men’s section was J.N. Mwaura on 37 points, same as lady winner Judy Waihenya, who was a point better than Veronica Wanjiku.

Leading the sponsors was Karuga Wandai with a score of 40, beating James Ndung'u by four points. Taking the nines were Njeri Mureithi and Susan Irungu on 21 points each.

During Sunday’s End of 2023 Nairobi District Captains League tournament, Thika Sports Club carded a total of 285 points, to emerge the club winners, followed in second place by Ruiru Sports Club on 265. Golf Park finished a distant third on 200 points. Golf Park was voted the most improved team, from sixth position last year to third place this year.

Taking the individual title was Simon Ndung'u playing off handicap seven, with a score of 38 points after beating Steve Rukwaro on countback. Steve Rukwaro also on 38 points was third.

The league champions Thika later received the Shield from Philip Ochola, the Kenya Golf Union (KGU) Chairman.

At Ruiru Sports Club, Ephraim Wachira won the Inua Boy Child golf tournament sponsored by Maridady Motors. He beat men winner Erastus Thoronjo and second-placed Raphael Mwaura on countback with 41 points.

Taking the Ladies title also with an impressive score of 40 points was Beatrice Waweru who won by two points from Sophie Mbochi. Ben Omondi, the club’s leading amateur won the gross title with a level par 73 gross.

The nines went to Willy Kagicha on 25 and William Kamau who posted 23 points. Taking the men’s division two title was Charles Kamamia with 46 points and the ladies division two winner was Margaret Kariuki on 32 points.

Machakos Sports Club’s Muli Kavita took the men’s guest prize on 33 while taking the ladies prize was Caroline Muthoni on 36. Milka Macharia meanwhile led the sponsors with a score of 33 points.

At Kericho Golf Club, Erick Mutai won the gross title during the NCBA Bank tournament with a score of 74 gross, while in the net section, Zachary Kibaliach posted 42 points to win ahead of G.K. Maurice on 41, as Bernard Chepkwony on 38 came third.