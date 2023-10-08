Kilifi Governor Mung’aro keen on Malindi Golf Club upgrade

Kilifi County Governor Gideon Maitha Mung’aro said he was more than ready to support Malindi Golf and Country Club’s plans to improve the par 70 course.

The course, that hosts such top events like the Vasco Da Gama Cup, a Kenya Amateur Golf Championship (KAGC) series, has remained a nine-hole facility since it was opened in 1962. But the management has already embarked on a programme to upgrade it to an 18-hole course.

Mung’aro believes that if the course is upgraded into an 18-hole facility, it will attract more players not just from the Coast region but the rest of the country, which means an improvement of local tourism in Malindi town and Kilifi County as a whole.

Speaking during the prize-giving ceremony of the inaugural Kilifi Governor’s Pro-Am event supported by the Kilifi County Government and a number of corporates, Mung’aro said he has attended several golfing events in Kilifi and seen the effect those events have in promoting tourism and particularly sports tourism.

“The Magical Kenya Ladies Open at Vipingo early this year and the Nation Classic held here in Malindi in July are examples of such tournaments. I have seen the sheer number of sports enthusiasts and what they do to these destinations, both as players and spectators,’’ said Mung’aro.

Top amateur golfer Michael Karanga during the Malindi Pro-Am Open Governor's Cup golf tournament on October 7, 2023.

Photo credit: Kevin Odit | Nation Media Group

He said that the Kilifi County Government seeks to capitalise on such sporting events, and has identified sports as a pillar to revive tourism in Kilifi.

The Governor said he attended the Porsche European Open Golf Tournament in Hamburg, Germany where over 10,000 attended the event on a daily basis as spectators.

“The economic impact of that was incredible not only for vendors during the event but also in teams of accommodation and other related activities,’’ said Mung'aro.

He said the Governor’s Pro-Am event was a benchmark he wanted to use to create awareness of Kilifi, not only as a tourism destination but also a sports destination, hence he would like to grow sports tourism in conjunction with sports facilities like Malindi Golf and Country Club.

Kenya Golf Union (KGU) Coast region representative Eric Nyongesa thanked the Kilifi County Governor for the initiative saying the event will help the game of golf grow in Kilifi and Coast region as a whole.

“The Malindi Golf Club has made a great effort in bringing a number of events to Malindi and this initiative by the County Government in starting such an event is one way of encouraging the development of the sport in the region. As a Union, we are most grateful and we wish to thank the management of the club for having improved the course condition,’’ said Nyongesa.

Club Chairman Benjamin Wasige and his Captain Walter Juma thanked the Governor for the interest he has shown in the club, saying the management is making a great effort towards improving the course by making it an 18-hole facility.

Besides the main event which attracted 67 elite amateurs and professionals where Kenya’s leading amateur Michael Karanga set a new course record of five under par 65 to claim the cup, there was a subsidiary event divided into division one and two, during Saturday’s second round which attracted 45 players.

Mombasa Golf Club, which was represented by a big number of players made a clean sweep in the first division where Justine Ongere led the way with a score of 69 nett to take the overall title.