Kihara wins Kabete Junior Open crown

Home player Mikael Kihara emerged the overall winner of the Kabete Junior Open held at Vet Lab Sports Club course and sponsored by Coca Cola, Tropical Heat and Nilishe Ventures on Wednesday.

Playing off handicap seven, Kihara carded 80 gross in the first round and 73 and 76 in the second and third for a 54-hole total of 229 gross.

Claiming the gross title in the 11 years and under category with gross 293 was Andrew Githere, who won ahead of Aidan Gachora on 309, while winning the nett title was Gitonga Gitobu on 223 followed in second place by Amar Shah on 230 nett.

In the 12 to 14 years division, Junaid Manji of Muthaiga posted 257 gross to win head of Hansil. V. Tank 263 gross.

The nett title went to Karoki Mathu on 223 nett, same as Kimani Gacheru who took the second place. Mason Adans, playing off handicap six, posted 78, 76, 79 for 233 gross to win the 15 to 18 years category by one shot from Ngondo Kimemia.

Alex Njoroge clinched the nett title on an impressive score of 217 nett, though just two shots better than Dhruv Kavia on 219 nett.

Vet Lab’s Steve Orinda emerged the gross winner in the 19 to 21 years category after posting 233 gross.

He won by two shots from Chrisphne Owuor. The nett title went to Kelvin Maina on 212 same as John Wambari in second place.

In the Girls' category, Belinda Wanjiru carded 268 to win the 12 years and under category, where Bianca Wanjiru was second on 348 gross.