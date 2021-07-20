Kihanya impresses at Muthaiga club junior tourney

Ayaz Ayaz Manji

Amanda Njoroge (right), the girls' winner in the 10 years and above receives her prize from Muthaiga Golf cCub junior convener and a Junior Golf Foundation trustee Ayaz Ayaz Manji at Muthaiga on July 19, 2021.


Photo credit: Pool

By  Larry Ngala

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • With the junior golf season now on, more events are scheduled between this week and next week. They include the Vet Lab Sports Club Junior competition, which started with the Junior Camps on Monday and Tuesday .
  • Proper action will be from Wednesday and Thursday open to juniors aged five to seven, eight to 10, who will play three and five holes, age 10 and above who will play nine holes, and the handicap juniors who will battle 18 holes.

Limuru Country Club’s Jelani Kihanya was in great form on Monday producing an excellent score of 49 points to win the overall boys' with handicaps title during the Muthaiga Golf Club Junior golf tournament.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.