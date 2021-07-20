Kihanya impresses at Muthaiga club junior tourney

Limuru Country Club’s Jelani Kihanya was in great form on Monday producing an excellent score of 49 points to win the overall boys' with handicaps title during the Muthaiga Golf Club Junior golf tournament.

Kihanya beat Ndumberi Golf Club’s Peter Waiharo, who also carded an impressive score of 45 points, that settled him in the runner up position, as home player Karoki Mathu finished third with a score of 44 points.

In the girls' section, the competition was between A. Kaur and R.Ombisi with the former eventually taking the first prize with a score of 29 points, beating Ombisi by three points.

There was a “Hiddem Hole’’ prize which went to Kiunjuri Mathu, who had scored 36 points, while for those who teed off from the Green Tees(Boys and girls, nine years and below) non handicap, Adam Nesbitt beat K.Adams by four points, having carded 25 points against Adams’s 21 points. Jacob Adams with 20 points completed the prize list.

In the girls' section, Brianna Ngechu posted 30 points to emerge the winner ahead of N. Macharia, who could only manage 19 points, while finishing third with a score of 13 points was Wanjiku Mathu.

In the 10 years and above category, Justin Ngeera posted 30 points, as Keysse Adams on 27 points was second and coming home third was Samai Mediratta with 25 points. Amanda Njoroge was the best girl in that category with 10 points.

With the junior golf season now on, more events are scheduled between this week and next week. They include the Vet Lab Sports Club Junior competition, which started with the Junior Camps on Monday and Tuesday .