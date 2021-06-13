Khanyereri wins Ladies Open Amateur Championship

Serah Khanyereri follows the progress of her tee shot during the Kenya Ladies Open Amateur Stroke play championship at par 72 Royal Nairobi Golf Club on June 13, 2021.

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

By  Larry Ngala

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Winning the stableford subsidiary was Florence Riungu on 40 points, with Catherine Wambui on 36 finishing second after beating Lucy Maina on countback and Naomi Kimata on 33 coming home fourth.
  • The tournament, which was sponsored by Kenya Tourism Board and supported by AAR HealthCare, attracted players from all over the country and was the first national event since golf activities were allowed in the country.

US-based Serah Khanyereri Sunday beat Kitale’s Naomi Wafula by four shots at the par 72 Royal Nairobi Golf Club to become the new Kenya Ladies Open Amateur Stroke play golf champion.

Editor's picks

More from Sports

  1. PRIME Lawyer Eric Bengi ready for Safari Rally 'case'

  2. Mombasa driver Sohan raring to go

  3. Joseph Mboya: Let’s pull together and keep on building our beloved club, Gor

  4. John Ashihundu: Leopards should get rid of dead weight now

  5. Moses Ojuang: Taxing winnings will aid illicit gambling

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.