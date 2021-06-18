KGU suspends golf activities in five clubs

Royal Nairobi Golf Club team player Mugambi Mwigithania splashes champagne on teammates after they were declared winners during the Tannahill Shield Trophy on April 5, 2015, at the Royal Nairobi Golf Club.

  • Ocholla said the decision had been taken for the good and well-being of members of the respective clubs in those counties
  • Meanwhile Kenya’s most popular inter-club foursomes golf tournament, the Tannahill golf tournament also known as the “Easter Weekend golf tournament’’ usually held over the Easter weekend, will now take place from August 6
  • This is the first time in over 90 years that the Tannahill Shield will be held outside the Easter weekend

The Kenya Golf Union (KGU) has suspended golf activities in five clubs in Nyanza, Western and some parts of the greater Rift Valley region following the review of the Covid-19 containment measures by the government on Thursday.

