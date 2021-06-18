KGU suspends golf activities in five clubs

The Kenya Golf Union (KGU) has suspended golf activities in five clubs in Nyanza, Western and some parts of the greater Rift Valley region following the review of the Covid-19 containment measures by the government on Thursday.

A circular from KGU secretary Philip Ocholla to the captains of Nyanza Golf Club, Kakamega Sports Club, Kericho Golf Club, Kitale Golf Club, and Kisii Sports Club said:

“Following the review of Covid-19 containment measures by the Ministry of Health on June 17, 2021, the Kenya Golf Union hereby notifies golf clubs namely; Nyanza Golf Club, Kakamega Sports Club, Kericho Golf Club, Kisii Golf Club and Kitale Golf Club that all golfing activities have been suspended in your respective counties until further notice. As we await further directives from the Ministry of Health, we urge you to keep safe and follow the instructions set so as to help curb the spread of this deadly virus.’’

Ocholla said the decision had been taken for the good and well-being of members of the respective clubs in those counties.

"It's our responsibility to protect our golfers in the country from this deadly virus, and I'm urging golfers in those regions to strictly adhere to the new measures,’’ added Ocholla.

Meanwhile Kenya’s most popular inter-club foursomes golf tournament, the Tannahill golf tournament also known as the “Easter Weekend golf tournament’’ usually held over the Easter weekend, will now take place from August 6.

This is the first time in over 90 years that the Tannahill Shield will be held outside the Easter weekend. It was postponed during this year’s Easter weekend due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The tournament was set for the Easter weekend. However, following the 15th presidential address on the Covid-19 pandemic, our preparations towards holding the tournament were stopped in their tracks,’’ said the event director Sylvester Odhiambo who is also the Royal Nairobi Golf Club captain.

“We felt we needed to look into measures to ensure we could still organize the tournament so as to keep the spirits of all golfers high and in recognition of the tough times we are living in," he added.

The Tannahill Shield is regarded as one of the biggest amateur golf events in Sub Saharan Africa and brings together the best amateur players from nine golf clubs from Nairobi, Mombasa and Western regions to compete for coveted honours.

Held since 1924, last year was the first time the tournament did not take place since World War II.

The participating clubs this year are Muthaiga Golf Club, Karen Country Club, Sigona Golf Club, Limuru Country Club, Railway Golf Club, Western Kenya, Mombasa Team, Vet Lab Sports Club and the hosts and defending champions, Royal Nairobi Golf Club.

“Unlike other golf tournaments, the Tannahill Shield is played by teams of amateur golfers from various clubs who want to show off their golfing abilities and team spirit while socializing with other competitors. We have spoken with all of the teams involved, and they are all thrilled and working hard to win this prized trophy,” noted Captain Odhiambo.

The Tannahill tournament was the brainchild of Major Arthur Tannahill. It was inaugurated in 1924 as an annual event when the general committee of the then Nairobi Golf Club invited teams representing Mombasa, Nyeri, Kiambu, Nakuru and Muthaiga to participate in the tournament.

The format was four-ball-better-ball match play, and each club played one match against each of the other clubs' eight players; a side.

The Tannahill Shield is the world's only three-person foursomes’ match play tournament.