Keter and team win Johnnie Walker Series in Kericho

Winners of Johnnie Walker Series in Kericho

From Left: Winners of the Johnnie Walker Golf Series Kericho Golf Club leg Kibet Too, Joel Chebon, Ngetich Ignatius and Raymond Keter pose with their prizes on February 19, 2022. 

Photo credit: Pool

By  Larry Ngala

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The event attracted a field of over 100 golfers drawn from the club and neighbouring clubs of Nakuru, Kisii, and Kakamega participated in the event where at stake besides the take away prizes, were three slots reserved for the club in the series’ Eagles Round
  • Billy Sambu scored 32 points to emerge as the winner of the Men’s Category where he won by one point from James Kabiru who posted 31 points
  • Focus now shifts to ninth leg at Karen Country Club this coming weekend where a big field is expected to battle it out

Raymond Keter, one of the leading golfers at Kericho Golf Club, over the weekend steered his team of Kibet Too, Joel Chebon, and Ng'etich Ignatius to a one point victory in the eighth leg of the Johnnie Walker golf series.

