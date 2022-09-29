Kericho hosts Tea Fields Troph

The search for points in the 2022 Kenya Amateur Golf Championship (KAGC) series now shift to Kericho Golf Club in the South Rift region, for this year’s Tea Fields Trophy this weekend.

Coming two weeks after the Kabete Open at Vet Lab where Nyali’s Adel Balala retained his title, this weekend’s tournament has attracted only 64 players, minus the national team players currently in Egypt for the All Africa Team Golf Championship.

A number of the country’s leading players are not travelling to Kericho. The Tea Fields trophy event is played over two rounds (36-holes) and does not count towards the World Amateur Rankings, unlike the Kabete Open which was played over 54 holes.

In the absence of the national team players Adel Balala, Michael Karanga, Dennis Maara and John Lejirmah, the battle at Kericho this weekend will be between Kenya-based Ugandan player Michael Alunga who he is based at Golf Park and Sammy Mulama also from Golf Park.

Other players drawn in Kericho are Nakuru’s John Kamais, Nelson Koech of Nandi Bears and Eldoret Golf Club’s Danny Chelogoi who finished third at Vet Lab.

Teeing off for Saturday’s opening round set for 8.30am, followed by the second round on Sunday Morning.

Meanwhile, action continues to the par 72 Ruiru Sports Club course where a field of 270 golfers will compete in the inaugural ESS Equipment Kenya limited, a Nairobi based company which is a member of the Kanu Equipment Group.

Among the big field of 270 includes the single figure handicap James Kibogo who is also the ESS Equipment Company’s Sales Director, the on-form Jessy Ndegwa, who posted an impressive total of 43 points to claim the overall title during the Detour golf tournament at the club two weeks ago.

Others to watch will be former club chairman Peter Mwaura, Joseph Wairagu and lady golfer Susan Kanyora among others.

The Ruiru course is still in its great condition thanks to the full irrigation system.

Because of the large field, teeing off for those drawn in the morning section will start as early as 6.30am, with the afternoon draw set for 11am.

Elsewhere, the nine-hole Machakos Golf Club course, which will host the sixth leg of the 2022 Nation Classic series, will this weekend host the Magical Kenya Golf Tour which has attracted a field of 112 players.

A number of post entries are still being accepted for those who were unable to list their names before the draw was done.