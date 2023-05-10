Kericho golfers savour dream trip to Gleneagles course

The Kericho golf team players who won the 2022 Johnnie Walker Golf Series recently had an unforgettable three-day trip to the renowned Gleneagles Golf course in Scotland.

The team consisting of Patrick Cheruiyot, Patrick Langat, Erick Mutai, and Julius Rono recently returned fron their dream trip after emerging victors in the series dubbed “Road to Gleneagles”.

The series, which attracted over 3,000 golf enthusiasts from across the country, culminated in a thrilling final round held at Karen Country Club last year, which the Kericho team won.

The Kenyan players were treated to a tour of the legendary golf course, known for its breathtaking views and challenging holes. They also had the rare opportunity to play a round themselves.

In addition, they were given a tour of Princess Street — the home of Johnnie Walker. They also got a chance to see the history of the brand and how Johnnie Walker has evolved over the years to become one of the most recognisable names in the world of whiskey.

Speaking during the trip, Patrick Langat expressed his gratitude to Johnnie Walker.

"We are incredibly grateful for this once in a lifetime opportunity to visit Gleneagles, a place that is steeped in golfing history. We are honoured to have won the 2022 Johnnie Walker Golf Series. We’ll work hard o defend our title,” he said.