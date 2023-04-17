Kenyans struggle at Africa Junior Team Golf Championship

In Kigo, Uganda

It was a tough start for Kenya’s junior team during the opening round of the All Africa Junior Team Golf Championship at the Lake Victoria Serena Resort in Kigo on Monday.

The best out of the four boys was Krish Shah, who shot 80 gross, three shots better than Lee Kimathi, while team captain Junaid Manji brought 87 and Mikael Kihara was on 91 gross.

Leading the girls' team was Channelle Wangari, who fired 80 to finish three shots better than Belinda Wanjiru, while Audrey Gachora posted 88.

“It was an awful start for me, nd largely because of my approach shots even after a good take off. Generally the delay because of the rain also contributed to our game," said Manji.

“I hit brilliant shots in most of the holes, though attacking the pins was not easy, while reading the lines was a big challenge for me," said Wanjiru.

The South African girls took an early lead with a 71 by Kyra van Kan being the best score for the team, supported by a 77 and 78 by Jasmine Furstenburg and Zane Kleynhans.

Their boys team did not however finish their round due to the late start caused by the rain, and will have to finish the remaining holes at 7am on Tuesday.

However, among the boys teams which had finished playing, hosts Uganda were up at the top with two fine scores of 74 and 78 by Ibrahim Ssemakula and Juma Abiti, while Reagan Akena, whose score of 80 included a hole in one at the par three-fourth hole.